World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as Kane backs England, France and Spain prep for semifinal - July 14

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The World Cup is down to its last four teams, and as France and Spain prepare to face off in the first semifinal, you can follow all the latest updates across the day right here, with ESPN.

The match will see the tournament's best attack, France, take on the best defence, a Spain side which has only conceded one goal in six games so far.

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