Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs eye Norway World Cup star

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Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup has three Premier League clubs on his trail after impressing at the World Cup, while AS Roma are keen to land Chelsea outcast Alejandro Garnacho. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Norway winger Andreas Schjelderup has put himself in the spotlight this summer. Getty

- Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup, A Bola reports. Schjelderup, 22, made six appearances for Norway at the World Cup and impressed, with all three Premier League clubs watching his situation closely. Despite having two years remaining on his contract, Schjelderup is considering the possibility of a new challenge this summer and any move is expected to require an offer worth at least €40 million.

- AS Roma are keen to land Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho, according to Corriere dello Sport. Roma are reported to be weighing up a €38 million offer to sign the 22-year-old, who only joined from Manchester United for £40 million in the summer, but are also open to an initial loan deal that would include an optional permanent clause. The Argentina international missed the 2026 World Cup squad and has been training away from the Chelsea first team this summer.

- Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount is attracting interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle, TEAMtalk reports. The Old Trafford hierarchy have reportedly received several inquiries regarding a deal for the 27-year-old, but manager Michael Carrick is keen to keep Mount at the club due to his versatility and positive impact on the dressing room. Sources told ESPN that United are closing in on a £35 million move for Villa's Youri Tielemans, and it looks as though Mount could be a potential option to replace him.

- Barcelona could move on forward Ferran Torres this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain interested, The Athletic reports. The 26-year-old has one year remaining on his contract, but with Manchester City in line to receive €8 million if he signs a new deal at Camp Nou, the Blaugrana are looking to avoid that situation by offloading him as they have already brought in Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon. Torres is yet to score for Spain at the World Cup ahead of the semifinal clash with France on Tuesday, but his transfer could command a fee of over €40 million.

- Atletico Madrid are interested in Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal, according to Mundo Deportivo. Bernal, 19, is reportedly high on the LaLiga club's shortlist, with head coach Diego Simeone keen on securing his signature. However, the Blaugrana see him as a key player and believe he could become a regular starter for the club, while they aren't open to including him in any potential deal for Atleti forward Julián Álvarez.

ESPN sources

- Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. United are set to trigger a £35 million ($47m) release clause in the Belgian midfielder's contract. Villa are keen to keep the 29-year-old, but sources have told ESPN that he's indicated he would like the opportunity to move to Old Trafford. Read

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Other rumors

- Chelsea are set to intensify their efforts to sign Rayo Vallecano left back Pep Chavarria, 28, with a second bid of €25million including bonuses incoming. (Marca)

- Real Madrid aren't expected to make a move for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise this summer, but a €200 million offer could be considered by the Bundesliga club. (RMC Sport)

- Arsenal are turning their attention to Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola as an alternative to Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers. (Daily Mail)

- Bournemouth are keen on Benfica center back Antonio Silva. (A Bola)

- Juventus and Benfica are in the race for Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha. (Record)

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- Internazionale are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur full back Djed Spence. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Wrexham are interested in Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson. (Daily Mail)

- Bayern Munich have decided to keep defender Kim Min-Jae at the club unless they receive an extraordinary offer. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Internazionale are set to end their pursuit of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Nottingham Forest right back Neco Williams. He has recently been linked with Manchester United and Newcastle. (TEAMtalk)

- Leeds United are preparing a £35 million approach for Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic. (Football Insider)

- Atalanta have proposed a new four-year contract with the option of a further year to midfielder Ederson, whose move to Manchester United fell through. (Nicolo Schira)

- Hull City and Southampton are exploring a move for Werder Bremen forward Justin Nijnmah. (Bild)