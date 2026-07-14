Dutch referee dies two months after being dropped from World Cup

A referee who was dropped from FIFA's list of officials for this summer's World Cup has died, the Dutch federation (KNVB) has announced.

Rob Dieperink had been selected as a VAR for the tournament in North America but FIFA announced in May it had removed him from the list.

The 38-year-old had been arrested by the Metropolitan Police in April, The Athletic reported, but the case was closed without charges being filed after officers concluded the evidential threshold had not been met.

Rob Dieperink refereed 284 matches during his career. (Photo by Ben Gal/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

A statement on the KNVB website published on Monday began: "We have learned with shock and deep sadness of the passing of Rob Dieperink.

"With the passing of Rob, the football world loses a valued referee with international experience, but above all, we lose a fine colleague.

"Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and everyone who held him dear. We wish them much strength and support in coping with this great loss."

Shortly after FIFA's decision to remove him from the list of World Cup officials, Dieperink said, per ESPN Netherlands: "It is unfortunate that FIFA has decided not to appoint me for the World Cup anymore; naturally, I am disappointed about that."

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The KNVB said Dieperink had been refereeing professionally since 2011-12, taking charge of his first Eredivisie match in 2017.

He served as a VAR at Euro 2024 and an assistant VAR for the 2024 Europa League final between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen.

In total, he refereed 284 matches across his career.

Information from PA was used in this report.