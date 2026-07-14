England's Nico O'Reilly relishing 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity to mark Lionel Messi

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England defender Nico O'Reilly is backing himself to come through the "once-in-a-lifetime" task of marking Lionel Messi and turning his dream of winning the World Cup into reality.

O'Reilly has been Thomas Tuchel's first-choice left-back in the tournament, but his challenge is about to get much harder in Wednesday's semifinal against Argentina.

Messi, 39, is going out in style at his sixth World Cup as his eight goals have fired the defending champions to the last four.

Manchester City defender O'Reilly was a baby when Messi played at his first World Cup in 2006 and rates him as "the best player to ever touch a football pitch."

Nico O'Reilly has started five of England's six World Cup matches. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"I can't wait," O'Reilly told BBC Radio 5 Live. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"He's coming towards the end of his career. For me personally, he's the best player to ever touch a football pitch. And yeah, I can't wait for the challenge."

He added on talkSPORT: "I know there's a bit of history there, and I know they're going to be fired up for it. So I think we just match their energy, match their passion, and go even harder.

"But yeah, of course, they have some great players. They've got Messi, in my opinion, he's been the best player in world football. I can't wait to play against him.

"A big challenge, big task, but I believe in myself, and yeah, we'll see what happens. I guess we'll see on Wednesday."

The 21-year-old revealed he is into manifestation -- the practice of focusing thoughts, beliefs and actions on a desired outcome in the hope of helping bring it about.

O'Reilly is thinking big and has pictured himself celebrating winning the World Cup.

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"I've always dreamt, and I've always had goals to be in positions like this," he said. "And I think I did an interview three years ago, and I did say that I wanted to be in the World Cup squad and playing for Manchester City.

"I've managed to make those two goals and dreams happen. It's always been there in the back of my mind, and now I'm here and I'm loving every minute.

"It's a big thing in my life, in my career. I'm always believing and dreaming of the next things. Every night. Just the celebrations and the togetherness in the changing rooms, going back home, seeing everyone celebrating. It would be amazing.

"I think I just have a winner's mindset. I just always want to win, win, win. I think if you believe it, you dream it, you talk it, and you've got it all there to go and put the actions into play and go and do it. Manifesting is a big thing for me."