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United States forward Folarin Balogun has signed with LeBron James' agency Klutch Sports following a breakout World Cup that elevated his profile on and off the pitch.

Klutch, founded by James' longtime business partner Rich Paul, announced on Monday that Balogun had joined its roster. The agency represents James, Anthony Davis, Jalen Hurts and A'ja Wilson, among a host of elite athletes.

Balogun emerged as one of the United States' standout performers during the tournament, scoring three goals as Mauricio Pochettino's side reached the round of 16 before losing to Belgium.

The Monaco striker also found himself at the centre of one of the World Cup's biggest controversies after the red card he received against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 was rescinded, allowing him to feature against Belgium.

"Folarin Balogun is one of the most talented and influential players in global football today," Rich Paul said, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Folarin Balogun used LeBron James' Silencer celebration at the World Cup. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

"His relentless ambition and cultural impact represent the standard of excellence we hope to continue to bring to the sport.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome him to KLUTCH and excited about everything we can build together."

Balogun is the first soccer player to sign directly with Klutch Sports, although the agency expanded into the sport in 2024 through its acquisition of European agency ROOF, which represents players including Malik Tillman, Gio Reyna, Kai Havertz and Mohammed Kudus, as well as several coaches.

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The move comes at a potentially significant point in Balogun's career following a World Cup that raised his global profile. Formerly of Arsenal, Balogun has been linked with a move back to the Premier League as well as other European sides.

The 25-year-old scored three times during the tournament, including a brace against Paraguay, before netting against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a match that sparked a political row after his dismissal was overturned following FIFA's disciplinary review.

Balogun was previously represented by UK-based Elite Project Group.