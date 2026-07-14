Luka Vuskovic signs for Brighton from Tottenham

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Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of Luka Vuskovic from Tottenham, the south coast club confirmed on Tuesday.

The Croatian international, who played for his nation at this summer's World Cup, has joined on a five-year deal with an option for a further year.

Sources told ESPN earlier this month that Brighton had agreed a fee of £50 million ($66m) to sign the defender. The deal was made up of an initial £46m ($61m) fee with a further £4m ($5m) in performance-related add-ons.

The centre back never played a senior game for Spurs, and spent last season on loan at Hamburg, where he made 28 Bundesliga appearances and was named in the league's Team of the Year.

Luka Vuskovic has signed for Brighton. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images.

"Luka has enjoyed a fantastic start to his career -- it's one we've followed closely," Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said.

"Last season he demonstrated he can play at a very high level and we want to help him build on that within our environment.

"There's been a lot of external noise about Luka joining us, but he is still a young guy who will need time to adjust to the demands of playing for Brighton and the Premier League. We are confident that he will take this in his stride though."

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Vuskovic joins as Brighton's sixth signing of the window, following Costinha, Zadok Yohanna, Pascal Struijk, Rodrigo Rêgo and Michael Svoboda.

This summer's transfer window has seen another centre back move in the opposite direction: Jan Paul van Hecke, who joined Spurs from Brighton last month in a deal worth a fixed fee of £52 million ($69.8m), sources told ESPN.

Van Hecke joins former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi in north London, alongside fellow new arrivals Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Martin Dúbravka.