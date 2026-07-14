Manchester United sign midfielder Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa

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Manchester United have announced the signing of midfielder Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

Tielemans, who spent three years at Villa Park, was a key part of the team which won the Europa League last season but has made the move to Old Trafford after sources told ESPN that United triggered the £35 million ($47m) release clause in his contract.

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The 29-year-old has impressed for Belgium this summer at the World Cup, most notably scoring twice in the dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal in the round of 32.

Youri Tielemans has joined Manchester United. Nico Vereecken / Photo News via Getty Images

"It's hard to describe just how proud I am to join Manchester United," Tielemans said in a statement on the club's website. "Signing for such a special club feels incredible, it is the culmination of years of dedication since I first fell in love with football.

"I have had the privilege of experiencing success in the game and it has only increased my determination to achieve more. The ambition from everyone at the club is extremely clear; we are all determined to push for the biggest trophies over the coming years."

He joins Andrey Santos as part of United's summer midfield revamp. United officially announced the signing of the former Chelsea midfielder on Monday.

"Youri has consistently been one of the most outstanding midfielders in the Premier League throughout the past seven years," United's director of football Jason Wilcox said. "He has all of the technical qualities, as well as the ambition and mentality, to thrive at Manchester United."

On Tuesday, United also completed the signing of goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Leeds on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.