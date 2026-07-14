Diego Maradona Jr.: England semifinal a 'special occasion' for Argentina

Pickford: England can't just focus on Messi in semifinal vs. Argentina (0:34)

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Diego Maradona Jr., son of the late Argentina legend Diego Maradona, described Wednesday's World Cup semifinal clash against England as a "special occasion" for his fellow countrymen and by no means an "ordinary game."

England take on the defending champions in Atlanta on Wednesday looking to reach their first World Cup final since 1966 when they lifted the trophy.

"My dad wouldn't see it as a normal game, just another game," Maradona Jr. told Marca. "We can say a lot of things, but it wouldn't be an ordinary game, nor will it be normal."

Maradona Jr. reflected on the bitter rivalry that exists between the two teams that transcends sports.

"For all Argentines and Maradona fans, it will be a special occasion," he said. "It's one that brings to mind everything about the Falklands and all our brothers who died there, and then what happened to my dad in '86. My old man won a historic match, and since then, nothing has been normal against England."

Diego Maradona Jr. described the semifinal as a 'special occasion'. (Photo by Vincenzo Izzo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

England and Argentina had gone to war over the Falkland Islands in April 1982 in a 74-day conflict that resulted in the deaths of 907 people.

Four year later, both countries faced each other on the pitch.

Maradona scored his first goal against England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal using his hand, a goal that would be known as the 'Hand of God.' The Boca Juniors and Napoli legend would go on to double Argentina's lead with an extraordinary solo effort that later won a FIFA poll to find the "Goal of the Century."

Argentina won that game, 2-1, and went on to lift their second World Cup trophy.

Maradona Jr., whose famous father scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for Argentina, expects another fiercely contested game on Wednesday.

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Both teams have not faced each other since England beat Argentina, 3-2, in an international friendly in November 2005.

"It's never going to be a normal game, and this one in particular is going to be tough for our national team," the 39-year-old said.

"It's true that England is playing well, but watch out -- they have to face and beat the world champions. It's going to be tough... For both teams."