Arsenal sign 19-year-old winger Lisa Baum from RB Leipzig

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Arsenal have announced the signing of 19-year-old winger Lisa Baum from RB Leipzig.

The German forward scored six goals in 26 appearances last season.

She joins Ona Battle, Géraldine Reuteler and Georgia Stanway in north London as the Gunners continue to bolster their squad in attempt to win their first Women's Super League title in over seven years.

Lisa Baum has signed with Arsenal. Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

At international level, Baum has represented Germany at under-23 level.

"I'm so happy to join Arsenal and I can't wait to get started," Baum said after signing. "This league is so competitive and Arsenal is a big club so I'm excited to challenge myself and compete with the best.

"I want to win trophies and develop my game, and Arsenal feels like the perfect match to achieve that."

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Baum made her senior breakthrough at Hamburger SV in 2022 and helped them gain a double promotion from the third tier of German football to the Frauen Bundesliga.