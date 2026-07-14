What is the Hand of God? Why did Diego Maradona's goal in 1986 stand?

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There are few goals in football history that have generated as much debate, legacy and, in many corners furore as Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' -- scored at the 1986 World Cup against England.

It has become one of the sport's most enduring images -- a fist hanging improbably in the Mexico City air, as England goalkeeper Peter Shilton stretches in vain beside him.

44 years on, memories of the goal will be back at the fore when the two sides meet on Wednesday.

But what was the 'Hand of God,' and what did it mean?

The goal itself

Maradona's "Hand of God" goal is one of the most infamous in football history. Bongarts/Getty Images

The 1986 World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and England was delicately poised at 0-0 after the first half, in a match which was highly charged -- taking place four years after the conclusion of the Falklands War.

Maradona then embarked on a run from inside the England half before finding teammate Jorge Valdano on the edge of the area. Valdano's flick-up took the ball away from him, but England defender Steve Hodge unceremoniously hooked it behind him and into his own box.

Argentina's No. 10 and goalkeeper Peter Shilton both jumped for the aerial ball, and, making up for his height disadvantage, Maradona put it into the back of the net with his left hand.

He wheeled away in celebration -- and if you watch a video of the incident closely, you can see him briefly turn his head towards the referee (more on him in a moment) to check if the goal had been given.

Despite English pleas, among them from Gary Lineker, the goal stood.

Just four minutes later, Maradona scored the 'Goal of the Century' -- which saw him dribble from his own half past four England defenders before weaving past Shilton to score.

The contrast between Maradona's deliberate handball and his moment of genius is now seen by many as a perfect representation of the two sides of his persona.

Though Lineker got one back eight minutes from time, Argentina held on for the win, before beating Belgium and West Germany to take their second trophy.

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How did the goal stand?

Ali Bin Nasser got a signed shirt from Maradona in 2015 which called the referee his "eternal friend." Photo by FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images

Simply put, the handball managed to evade the attention of both Ali Ben Nasser, the referee, and Bogdan Dochev, the linesman in England's half.

Nasser was about 30 yards from goal when Hodge played his unfortunate clearance which dropped to Maradona, and gave the goal.

He has kept a fairly low profile since his retirement -- though he did speak about the goal after Maradona died in 2020.

"The English defender had the ball, sent it back and Maradona was in the air with Peter Shilton, and they were both facing away from me," Nasser told the BBC at the time.

"They were facing my assistant referee, the Bulgarian Bogdan Dochev.

"I was hesitant at first, I glanced over to Dochev, who was headed back to the centre of the pitch, confirming the goal. He didn't signal for handball."

However Dochev, who died in 2017, said his hands -- proverbially -- had been tied.

"Although I felt immediately there was something irregular, back in that time FIFA didn't allow the assistants to discuss the decisions with the referee," he said to the Bulgarian media, as reported by the Guardian.

In 2015, Bin Nasser was gifted an Argentina shirt signed by Maradona which read Para Ali, mi amigo eterno ("For Ali, my eternal friend.")