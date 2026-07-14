Bryson DeChambeau has 'zero strategy' for links, says Nick Faldo ahead of The Open

Open Extended Reactions

Nick Faldo has accused Bryson DeChambeau of having "zero clue of strategy" when it comes to links golf, as the American looks to end an unwanted major streak at Royal Birkdale.

Two-time major winner DeChambeau is gearing up for The Open off the back of three straight missed cuts in majors in 2026 -- and raised eyebrows with his tactics at Royal Portrush last year.

DeChambeau shot a first-round 78 in Northern Ireland, shortly after stating "driver would be key" to conquering Royal Portrush. He went onto finish 10th.

Faldo, a three-time winner at The Open, said a more conservative plan is required.

"I'd say it to his face -- DeChambeau has zero clue of strategy," Faldo told Sky Sports.

Bryson DeChambeau is gearing up for The Open at Royal Birkdale. ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP via Getty Images

"He said last year: 'I'm going to go out and attack the links.' Well, I've never attacked a links. You thread it, don't you? You feed it down the fairway.

"You look at humps and bumps. If I send it over and feed it, it nudges back into play. You don't think: 'Oh, I'll just blast it down there. Can't see where I'm going.' The fairway is 20 yards wide.

"You've got to think: 'How do I get it on the short grass?' It is so important."

DeChambeau arrives in England with a brand-new set of 3D-printed irons, and added to Sky Sports on Monday that he's confident of a positive week. DeChambeau, while struggling in majors this year, has two wins on LIV.

"This is a tough golf course; I like it," DeChambeau said. "It really tests every facet of your game.

"I've got new irons in the bag. They were 3D-printed. They take about an hour to print. From machining and printing and all the different processes we make.

"If I feel good I know I can give myself a chance. I know I haven't had the best results this year, but I've won twice, and top-three'd three times. Just a couple of weird things happening at the majors."