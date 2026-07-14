Barcelona edge Atlético Madrid, Arsenal as club with most players in 2026 World Cup semis

Do Spain pose the greatest threat to France? (1:13)

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Spanish champions Barcelona have more players than any other club still competing for World Cup glory.

A total of 10 players are representing Barça in the semifinal stages of this tournament, setting a new club record. The previous was eight in the 2010 semifinals.

Barça dominate Spain's squad with eight players, including teenage forward Lamine Yamal. They also have new signing Anthony Gordon from England and Jules Koundé of France.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is one of the club's 10 players competing in the World Cup semifinals. Carl Recine/Getty Images

LaLiga rivals Atlético Madrid follow closely with nine players, five of whom play for defending champions Argentina.

Among them is Giuliano Simeone, son of Atlético coach Diego Simeone. Four Atletico players are representing Spain, who take on France in Tuesday's semifinal in Arlington, Texas.

England, who square off against Argentina in Wednesday's semifinal in Atlanta, have four Arsenal stars in their roster. The Gunners also have France's William Saliba and three Spain players.

Arsenal's Mikel Merino scored the winning goals against Portugal and Belgium to help Spain reach the last four. in doing so, the midfielder became the first player to score multiple knockout stage game winners as a substitute in FIFA World Cup history.

Barcelona: Spain's Joan García, Pau Cubarsí, Eric García, Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal; France's Jules Koundé; England's Anthony Gordon.

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Atlético Madrid: Argentina's Nahuel Molina, Julián Álvarez, Thiago Almada, Giuliano Simeone and Juan Musso. Spain's Marc Pubill, Alejandro Grimaldo, Álex Baena and Marcos Llorente.

Arsenal: England's Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke; Spain's David Raya, Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Merino,, France's William Saliba.