Besiktas agree deal with Arsenal for winger Leandro Trossard

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Besiktas have agreed a deal with Arsenal for winger Leandro Trossard, the north London club have announced.

The 31-year-old is set travel to Istanbul to undergo a medical and complete his move to the Turkish Super Lig side.

Sources told ESPN that the fee for the Belgian international is £17 million ($22.8 million) -- £15.3m ($20.5m) plus £1.7m ($2.2m) in add-ons

Trossard, who was a regular for the Premier League champions had one year left on his contract with Arsenal but has ultimately decided to move away as the Gunners look to expand on a title-winning season and push for a Champions League trophy.

Leandro Trossard is set to join Bestiktas. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The forward was a part of the Belgium side that reached the World Cup quarterfinals, starting all six games and scoring twice.

Trossard made 50 appearances for Arsenal last season after joining from Brighton in 2023.

During his 3 and a half year stint with the club he made 174 appearances and scored 36 goals.

His last goal for Arsenal was a crucial late winner against West Ham during the run-in, which proved pivotal in the Gunner's title triumph.

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