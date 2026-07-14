England vs Argentina: No extra UK police being sent for World Cup semifinal

Pickford: England can't just focus on Messi in semifinal vs. Argentina (0:34)

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No further officers from the UK are being sent to Atlanta for the World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina on Wednesday, with the local force deploying additional personnel for the crunch match.

England supporters at the finals in North America have been consistently praised by the UK's football policing lead, Chief Constable Mark Roberts of Cheshire Police, for their "exemplary" behaviour, but a match against Argentina clearly presents a unique challenge given the sporting rivalry and political enmity that exists between the nations, primarily centred around the Falkland Islands.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) has recognised the security challenges surrounding this semi-final encounter, but the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) is satisfied that the relationship between local forces, British officers already at the finals and supporter groups on the ground is working well enough without the need for further personnel to fly out.

A UKFPU spokesperson said: "As with all other games, officers from the UKFPU are working together with the law-enforcement agencies in Atlanta ahead of the semi-final match on Wednesday.

"Following previous games and pre-tournament planning, there is a good working relationship with officers on all sides, all planning for a safe and trouble-free game.

"This is very much the pattern we have seen for England fans so far in the USA and Mexico, their behaviour has been exemplary.

"We are not sending any more officers out from the UK however, those there have vast experience and will continue to work with fan groups and other agencies to ensure that fan safety and enjoyment is paramount."

No extra UK police are being sent to Atlanta for England's World Cup semifinal against Argentina. Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

The APD issued a statement on Monday setting out its plans for policing the match.

"As Atlanta prepares to host an upcoming FIFA World Cup semifinal match and welcomes increased numbers of residents and visitors, the Atlanta Police Department has enhanced its citywide public safety and security posture," the statement began.

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"Additional personnel and resources are already deployed and will continue to be strategically assigned in and around the event venues, entertainment districts, and other high-traffic areas to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

"These proactive measures are designed to protect the public, deter criminal activity, and ensure residents and visitors can safely enjoy this historic event."

The Daily Telegraph has reported that fans will be directed to designated bars in an effort to keep the two groups apart, but there are concerns around rival spectators mixing within the stadium.