Who is Ismail Elfath, the England vs. Argentina World Cup semifinal referee? Is he Messi's good-luck charm?

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When England play Argentina at the World Cup, it tends to be a full-blooded contest.

From the Hand of God to Beckham's red card, the fixture has never been far from controversy. As tends to be the case, the referee has been at the centre of it all -- with the names of Ali Bin Nasser and Kim Milton Nielsen forever etched in England's World Cup history.

Ismail Elfath has the unenviable task of officiating Wednesday's semifinal. But who is he? And why might his presence be a good-luck charm for Lionel Messi?

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Who is Ismail Elfath?

Ismail Elfath sent off Agustín Canobbio during the group stage. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP via Getty Images)

Born in Casablanca, Morocco, Elfath represents the United States.

He has taken charge of three games at this summer's World Cup: Japan's 2-2 draw with Netherlands, Spain's 1-0 victory over Uruguay and Norway's 2-1 win over Brazil in the round of 16.

In those games, he has shown six yellow cards and one red, to Uruguayan winger Agustín Canobbio -- one of the clearest red cards of the tournament.

Elfath also worked at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he was the fourth official for the final between Argentina and France.

On top of that, he officiated the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup final between Toluca and Tigres, as well as the 2022 MLS Cup between Philadelphia Union and LAFC.

For Wednesday's match, he will be joined by assistant referees Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins.

Why might he be a good-luck charm for Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi has an excellent record when Ismail Elfath has officiated. (Photo by Dustin Markland/Getty Images)

Elfath's appointment may be good news for Messi who, curiously, has officiated some big matches in the Argentine's recent career.

As previously mentioned, Elfath was fourth official when Messi scored twice on the way to a penalty shootout victory over France in the 2022 World Cup final.

He was also the referee when Inter Miami won the 2023 Leagues Cup, Messi scoring his team's only goal in another penalty shootout win, this time over Nashville SC.

Elfath has also taken charge of three MLS wins for Messi.

Information from PA contributed to this report.