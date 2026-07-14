Harry Kane: England can't be dragged into emotional baggage of Argentina game

Pickford: England can't just focus on Messi in semifinal vs. Argentina (0:34)

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Harry Kane says a World Cup semifinal against historic rivals Argentina is "as big as it gets" but stressed England cannot be drawn into the emotional baggage surrounding the fixture.

A rivalry that elicits memories of Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' in 1986 and David Beckham's red card 12 years later will resume for the first time since 2005, with a place in Sunday's showpiece on the line.

Back-to-back European Championship runners-up England are seeking to make their third final in four major tournaments and move within one step of ending their 60-year wait to bring football home.

Harry Kane insists England players won't be drawn into the emotional history of the country's footballing rivalry with Argentina. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

"I mean, what a game, what an occasion to play one of the best teams, the reigning world champions, in a semifinal of a World Cup," captain Kane told ITV.

"In these moments, I think back to being a kid and having dreams and what it'd be like to play in these games.

"This is as big as it gets, so I'm really excited for this week. I think it's going to be a special game and what a tough team to play against but hopefully that brings the best out in us."

The magnificent Mercedes-Benz Stadium is sure to be bouncing on Wednesday for a contest that has a dramatic and controversial past.

Increased security measures will be in place around a semifinal that is going ahead without segregation within the stadium despite history that goes beyond football.

Tensions over the Falklands War in 1982 remain and Argentina still dispute the sovereignty of the British overseas territory.

Asked if there is an extra need to manage the occasion and be disciplined, captain Kane said: "Yeah and no. I think it's not something you want to focus too much on, surrounding the history.

"Yeah, that's all part of it and that's what you guys [in the media] will talk about, the fans will be involved in.

"But from a player's point of view it's us against a great team, who are smart, who are tactical, who know how to buy fouls, know how to slow the game down. Like many different teams you come up against throughout your whole career.

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"So, it's England versus Argentina, it's two of the biggest nations going toe to toe. Two giants in the semifinal of a World Cup. The rest of it is just a small part.

"For us, we have a focus, we have a preparation that we do in every moment, in every game and this game is no different.

"The most important thing is that we back ourselves to be successful on this stage."