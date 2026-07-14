Lionel Messi vs. Harry Kane: How do Argentina and England's captains compare? Key stats before World Cup semifinal clash

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In the latest iteration of a footballing rivalry that goes back generations, England and Argentina are set for a showdown in Atlanta as the two vie for a place in the World Cup final.

It is the first time the countries have met in 21 years -- although it is a fixture with plenty of history.

The teams will be led out, respectively, by two national heroes -- Harry Kane and Lionel Messi. The two are the all-time leading goalscorers for their countries and both have turned up at crucial moments over the years to dig their national teams out of a hole and singlehandedly turn games around.

Take, for example, Kane's crucial brace against Congo DR at this World Cup that meant England came from behind to win 2-1 and avoided a shock exit in the round-of-32. When England needed their captain, he stepped up.

In a raucous atmosphere at Estadio Azteca, Kane scored a crucial penalty in a thrilling match that the Three Lions won 3-2 -- despite playing with 10 men for most of the second half.

Lionel Messi and Harry Kane will go head-to-head with one another in Wednesday's World Cup semifinal. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Similarly, when Argentina have found themselves in a tight spot at this tournament, the talismanic Messi has turned up at exactly the right moment to drag his side over the line.

When La Albiceleste were trailing Egypt 2-0 with just 10 minutes left of normal time, the Inter Miami man appeared with an assist and then a goal to ensure Argentina lived to fight another day.

Messi is widely considered one of -- if not the -- greatest players of all time. And he continues to wow even at 39-years-old. He became the World Cup's record goalscorer at this very tournament.

Kane, meanwhile, is arguably England's greatest ever striker and is one of the very best forwards in the world. He has enjoyed an exceptional season for Bayern Munich and has been vital to England's progress at the 2026 tournament.

The two boast exceptional club records across their illustrious careers. Messi has played 956 club games across his career and scored 794 goals.

Kane has played 647 club games and scored 442 goals.

But only one will be playing in the final. Who will it be?

This is what the stats say.

Messi leads Kane in race for the Golden Boot

Messi's eight goals put him ahead of Kane, who has six, in the race for the Golden Boot. Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

As it stands, Messi is ahead of Kane in the race for the Golden Boot with eight goals to Kane's six.

Per 90 minutes, Messi has 1.4 goals while Kane has 1.0.

Messi also leads Kane on xG (expected goals) -- 5.3 to Kane's 3.5 so far.

The Argentine has also had 54.6 touches per goal, while Kane has had 27.3.

Messi has also taken more shots -- 33, while Kane has had 22. Although Kane has certainly made his shots count with crucial goals against Mexico, Congo DR, Croatia and Panama!

Messi has been the more creative player at this World Cup

The little magician has provided two assists to Kane's one in the tournament so far. He has also created a staggering 21 chances to Kane's five and his xA (expected assists) stands at 3.4.

Kane's xA so far is just 1.0.

Messi has also been on the ball more than his English counterpart, with 72.8 touches per match compared to Kane's 27.3. However, that contrast mostly reflects the fact that Messi is not an out-and-out striker but occupies multiple positions on the pitch.

Although Kane does often drop deep and provide for his teammates, for both club and country, he is often found right where he needs to be -- in the box.

Messi leads Kane in international goals and appearances

Messi's first World Cup came in 2006, when he was just 18-years-old. Matt Roberts/Offside/Getty Images

Of course, the obvious caveat here is that Messi is seven years older than Kane and made his senior international debut in 2005 when he was 18-years-old. His first World Cup appearance came in 2006.

Kane is only 32 and made his senior international debut in 2015 -- a decade after Messi made his. Kane did not appear in his first World Cup until 2018 -- a tournament at which he was named captain.

Messi has played in 205 international games for Argentina and has scored 125 goals.

Kane has played in 120 international games for England and has scored 85 goals.

The England skipper's international goals per game record actually stands at 0.71, higher than Messi's 0.61.

Kane is also England's top goalscorer at World Cups with 14 -- a record he took over from Gary Lineker when England faced Panama in the group stages.

Kane has the edge over Messi on penalties

Kane has scored two penalties for England at this World Cup so far -- one against Croatia and the other against Mexico. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

It is one of the great footballing mysteries. How can a player as good as Messi be so ...average at taking penalties?

Of the 148 penalties he has taken across his career, Messi has scored 114 of them. That means his conversion rate stands at 77%. Surprising, perhaps, for the man so many consider to be the greatest footballer there has ever been.

Kane boasts an excellent penalty record. He has scored 109 of the 123 penalties he has taken, giving him a success rate of just under 89%.

Messi did score his penalty in the shootout of the 2022 World Cup final against France but he has missed two so far at the 2026 tournament.

Should England vs. Argentina come down to penalties, you might want to back Kane over Messi on this one!

Information from ESPN Global Research and PA contributed to this report.