England vs. Argentina line-ups: World Cup 2026 predicted XIs

McManaman: England should have too much quality for Norway (0:39)

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England are preparing for what might be their biggest World Cup match since 1966 -- as they take on Argentina for a place in the final.

The Three Lions had to battle hard in their quarterfinal against Norway, coming from behind as Jude Bellingham hit a brace, his second goal coming in extra time.

That came after the round of 16 win over Mexico which was even more heart-in-mouth as England survived Jarell Quansah being sent off to hold on for a dramatic 3-2 victory at the Azteca.

Now, Thomas Tuchel's men meet a historic rival, the reigning world champions, and a side headed up by the indomitable Lionel Messi.

ESPN takes you through the predicted line-ups.

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Predicted line-ups

England (4-2-3-1):

Jordan Pickford, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane

Argentina (4-1-2-1-2):

Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez

Thomas Tuchel got an early boost as all members of his squad -- barring the ruled-out Jordan Henderson -- trained for the last time in Kansas before travelling on Tuesday.

And with the return of Reece James against Norway with 20 minutes left of normal time, he will likely start for the first time since the group stage draw with Ghana.

ESPN predict that James at right back allows Ezri Konsa to return to the centre of defence alongside Marc Guéhi, with John Stones missing out.

Quansah is serving the second of his two-game suspension and is therefore not an option either from the start or off the bench.

Reece James could return to the side. Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

In another boost to Tuchel, Declan Rice is winning his fitness battle ahead of the semifinal.

The Arsenal man played 45 minutes against Norway before being taken off -- and Tuchel revealed after the game that Rice struggled in the "last three days where he was most of the time in bed."

In midfield, there's no suggestion that Elliot Anderson loses his place after a strong tournament, while Jude Bellingham will start ahead of him.

However, there may be a tweak on the right hand side, as Bukayo Saka may get the nod over Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke.

Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are expected to start. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Having had his minutes managed carefully throughout the tournament, Saka looked the more threatening after coming on at half time, as Madueke struggled to influence the game.

Anthony Gordon looks to be established as first choice on the left wing, and is expected to play again on Wednesday.

Unsurprisingly, captain and chief marksman Harry Kane will get the nod up front.