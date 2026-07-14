France vs. Spain LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as European heavyweights collide

How the midfield will decide France vs. Spain (3:18)

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France face Spain in the first 2026 World Cup semifinal and you can follow all of the action on ESPN.

Les Bleus have emerged as many people's favourites to win the World Cup this summer but they have yet to be properly tested. They now face Euro 2024 champions Spain, who represent by far the biggest challenge for Didier Deschamps' men in their quest for a third World Cup triumph.

France topped their group, containing Senegal, Iraq and Norway, with ease, before advancing past Sweden, Paraguay and Morocco without conceding a goal in the knockout stages.

Now it is Spain who stand in their way from reaching a third straight World Cup final.

Luis De La Fuente's men were much slower starters, drawing 0-0 with Cape Verde in their opening match, before advancing past Saudi Arabia (4-0) and Uruguay (1-0).

Their run of not conceding continued when beating Austria 3-0 in the round of 32 and Portugal 1-0 in the round of 16, but they concede for the first time in the tournament when Charles De Ketelaere scored for Belgium as Spain advanced with a 2-1 win.

The two sides met at the same stage of the 2024 Euros, in a game which Spain won on their way to Euros glory.