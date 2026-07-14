Mason Greenwood agrees deal with Fenerbahçe after Atlético Madrid drop pursuit - sources

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Marseille forward Mason Greenwood is nearing a four-year deal deal with Fenerbahçe after Atlético Madrid dropped their pursuit of the former Manchester United player -- saying he was unreachable, sources told ESPN.

Last week, sources told ESPN that Greenwood had been weighing his options between the two offers.

The former England international was excellent in his two seasons in Ligue 1 and Atlético thought he would be the perfect replacement for Antoine Griezmann.

Mason Greenwood scored 23 goals across all competitions for Marseille this past season. AP Photo/Philippe Magoni

However, the sources said the Spaniards grew tired, saying that Greenwood was not reachable when Diego Simeone, the Atlético manager, tried to contact him by calls or messages.

The sources also said Greenwood did not make contact for two days, which the Colchoneros took as disrespect and a lack of desire for the player to join them.

On Monday night, they pulled out of the race, leaving Fenerbahçe the only concrete candidate now.

Atlético's offer was higher than Fenerbahçe's (€45m or $51.3m in total) but the personal financial conditions were not as good for the players, sources said.

Greenwood and his family had wanted to go back to Spain and to Madrid after a year at Getafe (2023-2024 season) before Marseille.

Sources said the Fenerbahçe deal is worth between €7 million ($8m) and €8m ($9m) a year net.

The transfer fee for Greenwood, 24, who arrived in Marseille two years ago, has also been agreed between the two clubs at €40 million plus €2m in bonuses, according to sources. A total of 35% of that fee will go back to United who added a clause when he joined Marseille.

ESPN has reached out to Greenwood's camp for comment.

Sources told ESPN two months ago that Greenwood caused tension at Marseille this season after he was late for team meetings and did not show up to sponsor events or French lessons. Sources also said he had fallen out with sporting director Medhi Benatia.

Greenwood scored 23 goals across all competitions for Marseille this past season.

Marseille signed him for more than €26m ($29.6m) in July 2024 in a deal that runs through 2029.