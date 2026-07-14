Experience facing England's Premier League stars may help in World Cup semifinal - Alexis Mac Allister

Pickford: England can't just focus on Messi in semifinal vs. Argentina (0:34)

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Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister said playing in the Premier League with Liverpool may be helpful when facing England in their World Cup semifinal meeting on Wednesday in Atlanta.

La Albiceleste qualified to the semifinal after defeating Switzerland 3-1 in the World Cup quarterfinal with goals from Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez and Mac Allister.

"We all want to play this game, we all want to reach the World Cup final. We are all super Argentine, we love our country and our national team," Mac Allister told reporters.

"All we want to do is represent our team in the best way. It's not super special [that I play in England] but it's possibly a help that I know and face them every weekend."

Alexis Mac Allister will come up against some familiar faces when England face Argentina in Atlanta on Wednesday. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Argentina have reached the semifinals in three of the last four World Cups.

"Obviously having the experience of playing in a World Cup semifinal is a plus, but it doesn't guarantee anything. They have players of hierarchy, players that play in important teams and face these situations. Their players play in teams that have participated in important games," Mac Allister said.

Lionel Messi is set to face England at the World Cup for the first time in his career, adding to the excitement of the match.

"I have played against everyone except England and it is special because they are a major nation, a powerhouse, and it is always nice to play against a side like that, especially in a World Cup semifinal," Messi said after the quarterfinal match.

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Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul added the high stakes of the match serve as an extra element of motivation.

"Everyone knows that I love these kinds of matches, they motivate me because they have a special element that awakens a lot of feelings in me. I'm experiencing it with great joy. I'm really looking forward to it," De Paul said.

The winner of Wednesday's semifinal match will face either France or Spain in the final on July 19.