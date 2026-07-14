France vs. Spain player ratings as La Roja reach World Cup final after Rodri silences Mbappé and Co.

Open Extended Reactions

Well, well, well. All the talk in the build-up to the game had been about France's fantastic tournament so far and how they were clear favourites to win the World Cup. That clearly boosted Spain as they seemed to take issue with all the column inches devoted to Didier Deschamps' side.

Spain were pure energy from the start, not only dominating the ball but also finding end product as they ripped apart the French midfield to mount attack after attack.

A first half penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal was followed up in the second half by the livewire Pedro Porro motoring forward to add a second. It was just what the Spanish had deserved too as they never let up for a minute with their relentless possession.

Now, the World Cup final and either Argentina or England awaits.

ESPN rates France and Spain's individual performances.

France manager rating (out of 10)

Didier Deschamps, 6 -- A disappointing way to end what has been an excellent tenure as France's coach (Saturday's third-place playoff notwithstanding).

Will likely be criticised for how he set his midfield up, leaving out players that could combat Spain's desire for possession. There was little in the way of a tactical response too as Deschamps seemed dumbfounded by how Spain dominated the midfield.

France player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK Mike Maignan, 7 -- Little he could do about the brilliant Spanish penalty that was perfectly placed. Otherwise solid and didn't add any pressure to his defence that made their own mistakes.

RB Jules Koundé, 6 -- Provided one excellent cross towards the end of the first half and as usual balanced his duties in defence and attack well. One of the better performers.

CB William Saliba, NR -- Off injured soon after the opening goal for Spain as he went off with an apparent back issue.

CB Dayot Upamecano, 6 -- A decent performance in defence despite the defence in general being overawed at times. Stood strong when it mattered and also moved out of defence with the ball well when given a chance.

LB Lucas Digne, 3 -- A disastrous lack of awareness resulted in the penalty and was taken apart regularly by Yamal. Seemed to never recover and lacked focus. A game he will have nightmares about.

Kylian Mbappé and Didier Deschamps react to France's World Cup defeat. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images.

CM Adrien Rabiot, 3 -- Invisible in the first half as Spain ran rings around the French midfield and lucky to have not seen red for a vicious lunge. He followed it up with another soon after which summed up a dismal performance and was hauled off at half-time.

CM Aurélien Tchouaméni, 5 -- Along with his midfield partners, Tchouaméni was caught in a spin by Spain's midfield. Rodri and Fabián Ruiz were allowed all the time in the world on the ball and to control the tempo. The Real Madrid man was bypassed far too easily all game.

AM Michael Olise, 4 -- A very poor game by his high standards. Invisible in the first half and lacked his usual penetration in attack, which continued into the second half. Taken off in a sour end to a fine tournament.

LW Bradley Barcola, 5 -- While he had little joy in attack, he was aware of his defensive duties and tracked several Spain runs. Taken off early into the first half as Deschamps looked for a different outlet in attack.

RW Ousmane Dembélé, 4 -- Zero impact on the game at all even when Deschamps brought him more central in the second half. Anonymous for the most part.

ST Kylian Mbappé, 5 -- A bump back down to early for Mbappé after a brilliant tournament. Caught offside too often and lacked any real intensity when it came to looking for the ball.

Substitutes

Players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating

CB Maxence Lacroix (Saliba, 30), 5 -- Came on for the injured Saliba and like the rest of his teammates failed to get a grip on proceedings.

CM Manu Koné (Rabiot, 45), 5 -- Brought on to regain some footing in midfield but simply got swept up in Spain's dominance.

LW Désiré Doué (Barcola, 52), 5 -- Similar to the man he replaced, Doué couldn't really impact in attack and never managed to go on one of his favoured mazy runs.

CM Rayan Cherki (Olise, 72), NR

LB Theo Hernández (Digne, 72), NR

Spain manager rating (out of 10)

Luis De La Fuente, 9 -- Stayed with the same team that beat Belgium including Fabian over Pedri again. Made sure Spain focused on dominating the midfield and kept the ball, reducing any opportunity for a France break.

The high line pressed France up the pitch and made sure the attack everyone had been talking about stayed quiet after being allowed no room to play. One of his best outings as Spain's coach and outwitted Deschamps at every turn.

Spain player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK Unai Simón, 7 -- A bizarre race off his line in the second half aside, Simón was solid and read the game well despite not seeing much action. Commanded his area and released the ball impressively.

RB Pedro Porro, 8 -- A very good game on both ends and has really come into his own in a Spain shirt. Quick and assertive in his defensive actions then always an outlet in attack as Spain looked for width. Took his goal brilliantly as he charged forward to meet Olmo's flicked pass.

CB Aymeric Laporte, 8 -- A monstrous display at the back, Decisive in his every action and never gave France's glittering attack a look in. Looked every inch the leader of Spain's backline.

CB Pau Cubarsí, 8 -- Handled playing in Spain's high line expertly as he so often does at Barcelona. Showed his speed and covering ability when France did mount a rare counter attack. Also clean with his passing into midfield.

LB Marc Cucurella, 8 -- Tough and combative as ever. Perhaps didn't get forward and around the French defence as much as he would've liked to but stuck to task well in defence.

Ashley Landis/AP

CM Rodri, 10 -- A phenomenal display as the Manchester City man showcased why he has a Ballon d'Or in his back pocket. Dominant and classy in midfield he cleared up any danger, cut out passing angles for France's attack and was confident in possession.

A towering display that will be up there with his very best and showed why he wears the armband for this Spain side.

CM Fabián Ruiz, 9 -- Worked in tandem brilliantly with Rodri, showing why he kept his place after coming in for Pedri in the quarterfinals victory over Belgium. Was snappy and solid in the tackle but more impressive was how he worked the ball with Rodri, helping Spain gain and maintain control of the game.

CM Dani Olmo, 8 -- Produced some outstanding little flicks and tricks to bamboozle France, the sort of thing we've seen all tournament from Olise. Olmo was at his best here, linking play and proving dangerous in attack at every opportunity.

LW Álex Baena, 7 -- Definitely instructed to be more aware of his defensive duties here so France couldn't exploit Spain on the break. Played a key part in Spain dominating game as he exchanged passes with Olmo.

RW Lamine Yamal, 8 -- Not at his very best but certainly showed signs of what he's capable of as he ripped Digne apart time and time again, to the point the full-back was withdrawn by Deschamps.

Won the penalty in the first half and gradually grew in confidence, using his quick feet to evade challenges and the France press. He'll be disappointed not to produce a direct goal or assist but can be happy with his contribution here. Yamal has finally arrived at the World Cup.

ST Mikel Oyarzabal, 8 -- Took his penalty brilliantly, slamming the ball into the far corner out of Maignan's reach. He dropped off the attack well and created numerical advantages in midfield, helping Spain gain control of the game they eventually went onto win.

While not a classic striker, he's certainly doing enough for Spain at this tournament and isn't letting them down with his work ethic and clinical finishing when chances arise.

Substitutes

Players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating

CM Mikel Merino, (Olmo, 78) NR

CM Pedri (Fabian, 78) NR

ST Ferran Torres (Oyarzabal, 74) NR

LW Nico Williams (Baena, 84) NR