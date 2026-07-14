France 0-2 Spain: Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro fire La Roja into 2026 World Cup final

Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Oyarzabal scored Spain's opener from the spot. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Spain are the first team to book their spot in this year's World Cup final after beating France 2-0 in Dallas.

A first-half penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal followed by a Pedro Porro strike after half-time were enough for Spain to knock out the tournament favourites.

France were outmatched for much of the contest, the Spanish midfield shutting down attack after attack, blunting the threat of the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola.

Didier Deschamps tried to make changes to pull things back, Manu Koné coming in at half-time while Désiré Doué was introduced early in the second half, but a tactical masterclass from Luis de la Fuente's side has them playing in the World Cup final.

They will face the winner of Wednesday's clash between Argentina and England in Sunday's final in New Jersey.

Team line-ups

France

Mike Maignan

Dayot Upamecano, Jules Koundé, William Saliba (Maxence Lacroix 30'), Lucas Digne (Theo Hernández 72')

Adrien Rabiot (Manu Koné 46'), Aurélien Tchouameni

Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise (Rayan Cherki 72'), Bradley Barcola (Désiré Doué 57')

Kylian Mbappé

Spain

Unai Simón

Pedro Porro (Marcus Llorente 84'), Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsí

Rodri, Aléx Baena (Nico Williams 84'), Fabián Ruiz (Mikel Merino 78')

Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo (Pedri 78'), Mikel Oyarzabal (Ferran Torres 74')