Spain's win vs. France ends incredible World Cup final streak

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It seems like an understatement to say that Tuesday's FIFA World Cup semifinal between France and Spain had plenty riding on it.

Besides there being a place in the final at stake, the clash in Arlington, Texas was a rematch of the 2024 European Championship semifinal, which Spain won 2-1 en route to lifting the trophy. There was also the sub-plot of Barcelona's boy wonder Lamine Yamal going up against Real Madrid rival and World Cup specialist striker Kylian Mbappé.

But there was also something else on the line, a extraordinary streak that stretched back more than 40 years. Before this tournament began, at least one player from both 10-time reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Serie A giants Inter Milan has been involved in every World Cup final since Italy's 3-1 victory over West Germany in the 1982 decider in Spain.

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However, as well as breaking France's hearts and crushing their dreams of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final, Spain's 2-0 win also ended that incredible run. While Les Bleus have Michael Olise and Dayot Upamecano of Bayern as well as Inter's Marcus Thuram in their squad, there are no players on the books of either club in Spain's World Cup party.

The streak will continue for one of those teams, as either Bayern's Harry Kane or Inter's Lautaro Martínez will advance to the final from Wednesday's second semi between England and Argentina. But it is now impossible for both clubs to have one or more of their stars competing in Sunday's final.

Here's a look at those Bayern and Inter players who made the truly remarkable run happen.

Spain 1982: Italy 3-1 West Germany

Buon compleanno Alessandro Altobelli! 🇮🇹🎂



He scored the goal that sealed victory in the 1982 #WorldCup Final, securing his country's first global title for almost half a century 🏆⚽️@azzurri | @FIGC pic.twitter.com/2Vl9snesWM — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2019

Bayern: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Paul Breitner, Wolfgang Dremmler (West Germany)

Inter: Beppe Bergomi, Gabriele Oriali, Alessandro Altobelli (Italy)

Bayern and Inter were equally represented at the Bernabéu as both clubs offered up a trio of players for the 1982 final. The game was a classic as after a goalless first half, the Azzurri rushed to a brilliant 3-1 victory over their European rivals with Inter's Altobelli icing the cake with his team's third goal, scored in front of 90,000 fans.

Mexico 1986: Argentina 3-2 West Germany

🗣️ "I always say that because of Batista's beard, it looked as if Jesus had appeared to tell us we were now destined to become world champions."



🎈 Happy 58th birthday to the man who scored @Argentina's winner in the 1986 #WorldCup Final, @jburruchaga 🏆pic.twitter.com/PD65Z7Oekh — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 9, 2020

Bayern: Lothar Matthäus, Dieter Hoeness, Norbert Eder (West Germany)

Inter: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany)

Despite all four Bayern and Inter players pulling together on the same side they couldn't prevent West Germany from suffering their second successive World Cup final defeat, succumbing to Argentina in front of a thronging 114,600-strong crowd at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. For all Diego Maradona's miraculous performances earlier in the competition, he did not manage to score in the final. Instead, Argentina's winning goal was tucked home by midfielder Jorge Burruchaga.

Italy 1990: West Germany 1-0 Argentina

🎯 Andi Brehme hit a superb winner in the last 16, was crucially on target in the semi-final, and scored the goal that won West Germany the 1990 #WorldCup. He was a left-back 🤯



🎂 Happy birthday to a multifunctional legend 🏆#HBD | @DFB_Team_ENpic.twitter.com/1RufVkvwB7 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 9, 2021

Bayern: Klaus Augenthaler, Jürgen Kohler, Stefan Reuter (West Germany)

Inter: Andreas Brehme, Jurgen Klinsmann, Lothar Matthäus (West Germany)

West Germany had their redemption in 1990 with seven players from Bayern and Inter among their team as they pipped Argentina by a single goal at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Presented with a penalty in the 86th minute, Germany's regular taker Matthäus deferred his duties (due to his new boots feeling uncomfortable), leaving Inter full-back Brehme to convert from the spot to settle the game.

USA 1994: Brazil 0-0 Italy AET (3-2 pens)

🔙 The 15th #WorldCup ended in ecstasy for Brazil #OnThisDay in 1994 🇧🇷



🥇 Those toe-pokes, that header, the shootout penalty in the Final, the @adidas Golden Ball... it undoubtedly belonged to @RomarioOnze 🤩pic.twitter.com/V86umnm8E5 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 17, 2020

Bayern: Jorginho (Brazil)

Inter: Nicola Berti (Italy)

Just one player from either side of the cross-Alpine divide took part in the 1994 final, with Brazilian right-back Jorginho playing on the opposite flank to Italy's right midfielder Berti. Jorginho lasted just 21 minutes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena before injury forced him to be replaced by a youngster by the name of Cafu. The goalless game dragged to a penalty shootout wherein Azzurri talisman Roberto Baggio -- who would have a two-year spell at Inter later in his career -- launched the decisive kick over the crossbar to hand the trophy to the Seleção.

France 1998: France 3-0 Brazil

1-0! It's that man Zidane at the near post!



Tune in to the rest of 🇧🇷🆚🇫🇷 kicks on Facebook now!

👉https://t.co/uzMtTkvxsV pic.twitter.com/3pN0JuxeBh — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 20, 2018

Bayern: Bixente Lizarazu (France)

Inter: Youri Djorkaeff (France), Ronaldo (Brazil)

Ronaldo wasn't included on Brazil's initial team sheet after suffering a fit on the afternoon of the game and spending several hours in hospital. Nevertheless, the Inter striker returned to the fold and ultimately played the full 90 minutes while looking distinctly off colour for the majority. Conversely, France were inspired by the big-game heroics of Zinedine Zidane as Les Bleus powered to a commanding 3-0 victory at the Stade de France.

Japan/South Korea 2002: Brazil 2-0 Germany

🇧🇷 Brazil are in Yokohama for the #OlympicFootball gold medal match 🥇



⏪ The last time A Seleção contested a final there, it worked out pretty well 💛@CBF_Futebol | @Ronaldo | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/c4U41dOyz4 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) August 7, 2021

Bayern: Oliver Kahn, Carsten Jancker, Thomas Linke, Jens Jeremies (Germany)

Inter: Ronaldo (Brazil)

After the disappointment of 1998, Ronaldo returned to form in Asia's first-ever World Cup as he finished the tournament as Golden Boot winner with eight goals. The resurgent Inter striker scored both of Brazil's goals in the final in Yokohama to deliver his nation a record fifth World Cup title.

Germany 2006: Italy 1-1 France AET (5-3 pens)

On this day in 2006, Zinedine Zidane was sent off for headbutting Marco Materazzi in the World Cup final. It was his last act as a professional footballer.



(via @FIFAWorldCup)pic.twitter.com/EnewQ0bncm — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 9, 2020

Bayern: Willy Sagnol (France)

Inter: Marco Materazzi (Italy)

While the 2006 World Cup final will not be remembered for Sagnol's involvement, Materazzi's display at the Olympiastadion has already passed into footballing infamy. The Italy centre-back first conceded a penalty in the sixth minute of the match, which Zidane converted with a daring "Panenka." Materazzi then headed home Italy's equaliser in the 19th minute before tangling with Zidane once again in extra time, leading to the provocative Inter defender getting headbutted in the chest. While Zidane was shown the red card that brought his stellar career to a chaotic end, Materazzi righted himself to score a penalty in the ensuing shootout as Italy emerged victorious in Berlin.

South Africa 2010: Spain 1-0 Netherlands

Bayern: Arjen Robben, Mark van Bommel (Netherlands)

Inter: Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands)

Spain and Netherlands played out a fantastically ill-tempered bout in the 2010 final as Van Bommel led the rough tactics being used to disrupt La Roja from dominating possession. By the end of the battle, Netherlands received nine yellow cards and one red, while Spain amassed five bookings of their own. Bayern and Inter contributed three players to the Dutch cause but they couldn't prevent Andres Iniesta from seizing a volatile, attritional victory for Spain in the second period of extra time.

Brazil 2014: Germany 1-0 Argentina

Bayern: Manuel Neuer, Philipp Lahm, Jerome Boateng, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller, Mario Götze (Germany)

Inter: Rodrigo Palacio (Argentina)

With no fewer than seven players taking part, Bayern provided a significant contingent of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning side. The Bavarian giants also supplied the winning goal scorer, with second-half substitute Götze straining every fibre of his being to volley home Andre Schürrle's cross in the 113th minute and secure the trophy for Die Mannschaft.

Russia 2018: France 4-2 Croatia

🔙 A #WorldCup Final hadn't produced more than 5 goals in 52 years. Then #OnThisDay in 2018 @FrenchTeam & @HNS_CFF treated almost 80,000 in the Luzhniki & over 1 billion watching across the globe to a 6-goal thriller 💥



🇫🇷 🇭🇷 Merci. Hvala. 👏 🙏pic.twitter.com/KqNsoRVEYu — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 15, 2020

Bayern: Corentin Tolisso (France)

Inter: Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

There was plenty of entertainment on offer in the highest-scoring World Cup final since 1966 as France beat a resilient Croatia side at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Both Inter players ultimately found themselves on the losing team as Tolisso and Les Bleus hoisted the trophy aloft.

We're one year out from the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final! 🌎🏆



The 2022 Final between Argentina and France was an instant classic 🎬 pic.twitter.com/FOONq7B2ZH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 19, 2025

Qatar 2022: Argentina 3-3 France AET (4-2 pens)

Bayern: Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernández (France)

Inter: Lautaro Martínez (Argentina)

Both Bayern and Inter were once again represented in what turned out to be a final for the ages in Lusail. While then-Paris Saint-Germain teammates Mbappé and Lionel Messi scored five goals between them in the thrilling 3-3 draw that was only decided in Argentina's favor by a penalty shootout, a quartet of France players were on Bayern's books and Argentina ensured that Inter were at the party, too.