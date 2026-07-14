Argentina inspired by Maradona for England World Cup semifinal

Have Argentina had the easiest route to the World Cup semifinals? (1:49)

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Argentina will draw inspiration from the peerless Diego Maradona as a new generation of stars attempt to get the better of England once again.

Maradona scored both of Argentina's goals in a famous 2-1 win over England in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup, with his second a stunning solo effort from his own half that was later voted the FIFA World Cup's "Goal of the Century."

His first goal is perhaps even more famous in England, with his "Hand of God" effort remaining central to the rivalry between the two nations.

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Forty years on, England and Argentina will go head-to-head in the semifinals in Atlanta on Wednesday evening with the South Americans who include current superstar Lionel Messi among their ranks, drawing on the spirit of arguably their most famous son.

"Trying to do what Diego did is impossible. Maybe only Leo can do that," Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister told reporters in Atlanta on Tuesday.

"Different clips have been circulating on social media recently, especially over the last few days. They help because they remind us of what Diego meant.

"Diego is a symbol for our country, and hopefully we can achieve something like what that team did in 1986."

Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after Argentina's quarterfinal win over Switzerland. Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Argentina went on to lift the trophy for the second time time in 1986 having first won in it 1978, and they are the current holders as they seek a fourth crown.

However, while Mac Allister said winning a semifinal four years ago provides he and his team-mates with invaluable experience, he expressed that it will ultimately count for little if they do not perform at their best against a stubborn England side.

"They have top-quality players who compete for major clubs and have been in games like this before," he said of Thomas Tuchel's side.

"Having played in a World Cup semifinal before is an advantage, but it doesn't guarantee anything."

Teammate Gonzalo Montiel, like Mac Allister a veteran of the dramatic final victory over France in 2022, is well aware of the quality Tuchel has at his disposal with skipper Harry Kane and midfielder Jude Bellingham having enhanced their reputations during the tournament.

However, he insists they will concentrate on their own game rather than on that of their opponents.

"They have great players, but beyond the individual names, they're a team," Montiel said. "Our focus is on ourselves first. Obviously they're outstanding players.

"We're focused on ourselves. We're preparing for a World Cup semi-final, and we're ready for it.

"The dream is always there. Like every Argentinian, we believe. We're one step away from another World Cup final."

Like England, Argentina, who are ranked second in the world by FIFA, have had their critics throughout their journey to the last four, but midfielder Rodrigo De Paul insists they have simply shut out the outside noise.

"I don't pay attention to other people's opinions. Soccer is great because it creates debate," De Paul, who also picked up a winners' medal four years ago, said.

"We're very happy and very calm with the World Cup we've had and the process we've been through."

PA contributed to this report.