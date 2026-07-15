England vs. Argentina: Dan Burn relishing chance to play in match that inspired love for football

Dan Burn fell in love with football after watching David Beckham's dramatic winner against Argentina at the 2002 World Cup and now has the chance to create a lasting memory of his own against England's great rivals.
Burn was a 10-year-old watching with his dad in a Florida pub when Beckham's penalty earned redemption following his 1998 red card, when Glenn Hoddle's team bravely lost in the round of 16.
Now, 24 years on, Burn is part of the England squad looking to get one over on Argentina again in Wednesday's semifinal.
"I was 10. I know exactly where I was, I was in a bar called the Cricketers Arms in Orlando because we were on holiday," Burn said.
"It must have been on quite late because I think it was just me and my dad.
"He used to take us to the pub, so I must have been like 10. And they must have been open late.
"And I remember when the penalty went in, just like the roar from inside.
"I think that was the time when I fell in love with football. I've said it before, him scoring that free-kick against Greece (in the final qualifier) was the first time I was like, 'football's class.'"
Burn got to meet his hero before the quarterfinal win over Norway when England trained at Beckham's Inter Miami training ground.
"Getting to go there and meet him, I don't know why I wouldn't expect it, he's just such a nice guy," he said.
"Just so genuine, just like he was happy to be there and really excited.
"He just said how proud he was of the team and just sort of pushed on.
"I was bit starstruck, to be honest. I rarely get starstruck now. I feel like when I meet people, I'm normally pretty cool. But I was like, 'f--- me, that's David Beckham.'"
Burn has been relishing his role as a World Cup cult hero but hopes he is not needed in the latest battle with Argentina.
The Newcastle defender has made decisive cameos from the bench to help England over the line in knockout games against Mexico and Norway, with his late interventions helping him become a social media star at home and in the United States.
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Burn was brought to the tournament as a "closer" -- a specialist role designed to make an impact in either penalty area if England need a result.
"I knew the situation I was coming into, which I think is good because it gives you clarity," he said.
"You've not got that disappointment where you're expecting to play every game, but knowing that opportunities are going to be there for you - whether that's coming out and seeing a game off like I've been doing or it could be we're 1-0 down and I've got to come on and try and get a goal.
"It's a tough one as well. Because really, you kind of don't want to have to come on at all and we'll win the World Cup.
"It's a hard one, mentally, because the best case scenario for the team is that I'm not needed at all but that also means I don't get on the pitch."