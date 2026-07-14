World Cup favorites France unravel as Spain book spot in final with ease

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- Spain booked their place in Sunday's World Cup final after dismantling France 2-0.

In a semifinal billed as a 50-50 between two European heavyweights, Spain dominated for the majority of the game and more than deserved their victory.

Forward Mikel Oyarzabal put manager Luis de la Fuente's Spain team ahead in the 20th minute from the penalty spot after France left back Lucas Digne was penalized for inadvertently kicking Lamine Yamal in the box. It was one of a number of mistakes that littered a dismal first-half performance from France.

Didier Deschamps, who will step down as the French coach after the tournament, was dealt another blow 10 minutes later when Arsenal center back William Saliba was forced off with a back injury.

France, winners in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, were briefly better after the break, but any momentum was killed by Spain's second goal.

Spain right back Pedro Porro played a delightful one-two with midfielder Dani Olmo before he calmly slotted his finish past goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

For all France's attacking talent, they ended the game with an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.3 as Spain, the reigning European champions, reached their second World Cup final and first since lifting the trophy in 2010.

England or Argentina, who play in the second semifinal in Atlanta on Wednesday, await. -- Rob Dawson

Tournament favorites France collapse

In games like tonight's, you're reminded that it's a team sport. Get your approach right, and the whole becomes greater than the sum of its parts. Spain played to their strengths -- technical ability up and down the side -- or, more aptly, used them to nullify France's strengths. On Bastille Day, it was Les Bleus who were overrun.

The tournament favorites crashing out will make headlines, and rightly so, but it's worth noting that Spain matched up exceptionally well with manager Didier Deschamps' France crew. Their ability to keep the ball for long stretches and go on the hunt to win it back the minute they lost it blunted France's build-up play.

Central midfielders Adrien Rabiot and Aurélien Tchouaméni were outmanned and outfought by Spain's midfield. Neither will be mistaken for Andres Iniesta any time soon in terms of playmaking, but they also got little help from a back four composed of defenders who are just that: defenders who aren't known for their ability on the ball or their knack for joining in the attack. (The situation got worse in that sense when Saliba had to be replaced by Maxence Lacroix.)

It's the sort of French kryptonite which few teams, other than Spain, can employ for the simple reason that most sides at this World Cup aren't able to keep the ball this well or press this well. That press was critical because it robbed France of the ball over the top for the speedsters -- Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé and, of course, Kylian Mbappé -- up front.

play 1:02 Leboeuf: France semifinal loss to Spain is 'a failure'

Deschamps tried to counter by dropping Michael Olise deeper, but the Bayern Munich star had a rough day, caged between Rodri and Fabián Ruiz. At halftime, he opted for Manu Koné, giving up on Rabiot's physicality for a little more passing nous. Again, no luck.

He sat and waited for a Spain mistake that never came, gambling on keeping Mbappé and Dembélé high even in defensive situations, knowing that a long clearance could leave them in a two-on-two. The problem with doing that is you invite pressure and potentially another goal. That's exactly what happened on Porro's goal.

It's not the best way for Deschamps to end his World Cup-winning stint as France manager, and he will take his share of criticisms, especially when juxtaposed with a coach like De la Fuente, who simply does far more sophisticated things on the pitch.

On the other hand, how much can we really blame him?

He focuses on preparing his team mentally, keeping it simply tactically and waiting for his front four to do something special (and usually they do). It worked a treat for much of the tournament and, in principle, when you have some of the greatest attacking talents in the world, it makes sense not to overly burden them and let them find a way. Until you run into an opponent that denies you the ball, denies you space and outhustles you at every turn. -- Gabriele Marcotti

Spain book World Cup final place

play 0:58 Why Spain will be 'huge favourites' no matter their final opponents

Spain have booked their first World Cup final place since they lifted the trophy in 2010, and this time they'll face one of two intriguing options.

Waiting for them in New Jersey will be either England, whom they beat to win Euro 2024, or Argentina, whom they were supposed to play in the 2025 Finalissima, a game that was cancelled in part due to the Iran war, as well as scheduling issues relating to fixture congestion and the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup.

A clash with England won't be a straight rerun. Manager Thomas Tuchel has made more than a few tweaks to the side that his predecessor, Gareth Southgate, sent out in Berlin two years ago.

As for the Finalissima prospect, those wondering how De la Fuente might have dealt with Lionel Messi will get their answer. Spain rarely play Argentina -- the two sides last faced off in an international friendly in March 2018, which Messi missed through injury, ending in a 6-1 win for Spain. -- Marcotti

Mbappé, Olise, Dembélé, Barcola go missing

France went from the "Fantastic Four" to the "Invisible Four."

After a superb World Cup thus far, this stellar French attack of Mbappé, Olise, Barcola and Dembélé went missing at the worst moment. Credit must got to Spain and how they suffocated them and made them look ordinary, but this is an individual and collective failure from France's main asset.

This team was based around their attack. France manager Deschamps is a conservative and defensive head coach who was willing to go against his inner belief and change his plans to accommodate so much talent. Until tonight, that worked perfectly. Against Spain, it was a step too far.

Olise looked uncharacteristically nervous, and this disastrous performance puts a sour end to what has been a remarkable season for the winger. Spain midfielder Rodri did an amazing job at stifling him and his creativity. Olise's sloppiness was hard to believe. After a while, he hid out on the right wing.

Kylian Mbappé, like the rest of France's attack, had a night to forget. Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Dembélé was not any better. The reigning Ballon d'Or winner made bad choice after bad choice. He doesn't have the excuse of inexperience and nervousness. He has played in World Cup finals and lifted a World Cup and two Champions League titles. But like in the 2022 World Cup final, where he was taken off after 40 minutes, he went missing for too long, with two late shots on target his only meaningful contribution.

Mbappé made the biggest impact, but often by himself. He was too isolated and was largely forced to create chances for himself.

For Barcola, Deschamps is to blame. Fellow PSG winger Désiré Doué was the favourite to start on the left, even for the head coach himself, until he changed his mind on the morning of the game. It did not work out. France never had the space behind Spain's defence to properly use Barcola's pace, and he lacked a purpose in the game.

Tactically, Deschamps never found the answers he needed. It was a sad day for Les Bleus and their lauded attack. -- Julien Laurens

Spain's impenetrable defense

Spain allowed just one goal in their first six World Cup matches, as their possession-dominant style doesn't always leave their defenders with much to do. However, in fending off France's dangerous attack, Spain's back line took center stage and shone. In fact, Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón had just three mostly easy saves to make.

With left back Marc Cucurella frequently positioning himself in attacking areas, the quintet of defensive midfielders Rodri and Fabian Ruiz, right back Porro and center backs Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsí were tasked with snuffing danger out. Every time it looked like a France attacker had space to create something, that space quickly vanished, and when there was a duel to be won, a Spanish defender won it.

Porro, Rodri, Laporte, Cubarsi and Ruiz combined to win 25 of 34 duels (74%) and made 44 defensive interventions. (Porro also scored Spain's second goal after a beautiful give-and-go with Dani Olmo.) France's Mbappé, so brilliant in the first six matches, won just two of 11 duel attempts and attempted just three shots worth 0.08 xG. France attempted only 10 shots from 152 touches in the attacking third.

France ratcheted up the pressure late, and Spain gave them most of the ball, forcing them to break down a low block -- something France struggled to do all tournament. Perhaps to no one's surprise, Spain performed that task well, too. Seven matches in -- and one to go -- they've still allowed only one goal. -- Bill Connelly

Rodri, Porro forget difficult season

play 0:51 Fans in Madrid go wild as Pedro Porro doubles Spain's lead

Rodri and Porro endured difficult domestic seasons in the Premier League for different reasons. Rodri was only able to appear in 21 league games as he continued his recovery from the serious knee injury he suffered in September 2024. Porro barely missed a game, but he was part of a Tottenham Hotspur side that nearly got relegated to the Championship. For both players, it was a season to forget.

How quickly things can change. Rodri has looked back to his imperious best at this World Cup. He was quietly brilliant in Tuesday's semifinal, helping to squeeze the life out of France in the first half with an efficient and functional display. He broke up play, recycled the ball and didn't let France breathe. This was the version of Rodri that won the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Porro was good, too. Not only did he help keep Olise, Barcola and Doue quiet at different points in the game, he also made a vital interception to stop Mbappé going through with the score tied at 0-0. To top it all off, it was Porro's goal in the second half that ended the game as a contest.

Rodri and Porro have endured forgettable campaigns with their club teams, but there could be World Cup winners' medals for them by the end of the week. -- Dawson