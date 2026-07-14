Matt Freese: Criticism of USMNT World Cup play 'hurts my heart'

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United States men's national team goalkeeper Matt Freese said he felt hurt by the backlash following the team's elimination from the 2026 World Cup after losing 4-1 to Belgium in the round of 16.

"It's just so difficult for me to hear that because if people were to see this group on a day-to-day basis and spend time with these guys more personally they would see how badly we wanted it. They would see how bad I wanted it," Freese told ESPN.

"Two years ago, dreaming, like literally dreaming of this, and feeling the honor and the responsibility that comes with it. We wanted so badly, more than anything else, to capitalize on that and reward that support with something special. During the World Cup and the months leading into the World Cup, there was literally nothing else that crossed my mind."

The USMNT initially topped group D with two victories and a loss before going on to defeat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 in the round of 16. But the loss to Belgium fueled narratives that the USMNT lacked the heart and determination to win the game.

"I would describe [the moments after the elimination] as being in disbelief that the tournament was over for us," he said. "Not wanting that experience together and not wanting the memory of 'Country Roads, Take Me Home' to be over or not be happening again at home. Not be able to feel that and feel that again with our fans and feel that together as teammates and as a family on the field. It was devastating.

"But our performance as a group was so strong," he said. "It hurts my heart to see that people don't know that because it is true. I wish I could talk to every person personally and individually and explain this to them and tell them this."

Freese pointed out that every player on the team will now use the World Cup elimination as motivation to improve and come back stronger.

"It's become about trying to find a way to turn this elimination into motivation," Freese said. "I think all of us have motivation to do something even greater, even better, and to come back better. It's been about finding a way to turn the elimination into fuel to the fire if that makes sense. It is easy [to turn it into motivation] , but it doesn't take away from the sting of the pain of what elimination leads to."

Freese emphasized his return to the field with New York City FC on July 22 serves as an opportunity to improve daily and come back stronger.

"Yeah, the first thing is a feeling of hunger to be back there. That's a very direct and clear goal of mine immediately when the World Cup finished. I want to be back there and to want to do it again, but to want to do it better and go further and win that trophy," he said.

Questions remain whether Mauricio Pochettino will continue leading the team on the road to the 2030 World Cup after his contract with U.S. Soccer came to an end following the 2026 tournament.

Matt Freese will return to the field with New York City FC on July 22. Luke Hales/Getty Images

"I would love for him, I would love to keep working with him. I would love for him to stay," Freese said. "He gave me an opportunity and really gave me the opportunity of a lifetime. And I'm so grateful for that," Freese said. "I think he succeeded in getting this team and this country to believe.

"That's something I'm incredibly grateful for. Obviously, I would love to continue working with him. I know he is a world-class coach and he will have many suitors and many teams, many clubs, etc. wanting to work with him. And I'm just a player, so I don't know what's going to happen."

Sources previously confirmed to ESPN that Pochettino and U.S. Soccer have had positive talks about a possible contract extension.