FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Yamal 6 - 0 Mbappé; Spain, Simón set WC record with 6; France's 0.3 worst in 60 years

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals began in some style, as Spain produced a superlative, controlled performance to defeat France 2-0, with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro booking their spot in the final.

They are all set to meet one of England or Argentina in the World Cup final on July 19.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on July 14:

France 0 - 2 Spain

2

Spain advanced to their second World Cup final and first since winning the title in 2010; will face England or Argentina in the final on Sunday in New York/New Jersey.

3

Spain seek to become the third EURO reigning champion to win the next World Cup (2008-10 Spain and 1972-74 West Germany).

10

Spain are on a 10-game unbeaten streak in FIFA World Cup knockout stage games since their last loss in that stage in the 2006 Rd of 16 vs France (8-2-0 W-D-L). Note: Games that go to penalties officially recorded as draws.

37

Spain are on a 37-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (28-9-0); ties the longest unbeaten streak by a European nation in men's international football (2018-21 Italy).

4/5

Spain have now won four of their last five meetings against France in knockout stages in all competitions, with the lone loss in 2021 coming in the UEFA Nations League Final.

6/6

Spain became the first team ever to record six clean sheet victories in a single FIFA World Cup; Unai Simón also now has the most clean sheets (6) of any goalkeeper in a single World Cup.

10

Spain ended France's 10-game scoring streak in FIFA World Cup matches, which was tied with Netherlands for the second-longest active streak in World Cups. Only Argentina (15) have a longer active scoring streak in World Cups.

0.3

France's 0.30 expected goals against Spain was their lowest in a World Cup match in the last 60 years.

6

France saw their team record 6-game winning streak in FIFA World Cups come to an end.

3

France failed to become the third team to reach consecutive FIFA World Cup finals, after West Germany (1982-1990) and Brazil (1994-2002).

8/11

France have lost eight of their last 11 games against Spain in all competitions (2-1-8 W-D-L).

0-2

France suffered their largest margin of defeat in a World Cup knockout stage game since the 1986 semifinals against West Germany (also a 0-2 defeat).

Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

5+ and 30

Mikel Oyarzabal became the third Spanish man to score 5+ goals in a single FIFA World Cup (also five by David Villa in 2010 and Emilio Butragueño in 1986). This was Oyarzabal's 30th international goal, which saw him go past Fernando Hierro (29) for the sixth-most goals in Spain's history

17

Spain have now scored the most penalties of any nation in a World Cup (17), overtaking England and France (16).

8

Dani Olmo (8) is tied with Cesc Fàbregas for the most assists for Spain on record at major tournaments (World Cup/EURO - since 1980).

5

Pedro Porro became only the fifth defender with multiple World Cup KO stage goals in a single tournament in the last 60 years.

0

Kylian Mbappé failed to have a single shot on target. It was the first time he failed to do so in his last 9 FIFA World Cup games (since the 2022 quarterfinals against England).

8

Mbappé finished with eight goals in this World Cup, and still leads Lionel Messi for top spot in the Golden Boot standings (based on assists tiebreaker).

Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

0/6

Since joining Real Madrid, Mbappé has lost every knockout match for club or country against Lamine Yamal.

Spain 2-1 France (Euro 2024)

Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona (Supercopa de España 2025)

Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey final 2025)

Spain 5-4 France (UEFA Nations League 2025)

Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid (Supercopa de España 2026)

France 0-2 Spain (World Cup 2026)

19y 1d

Lamine Yamal (19y-1d) became the second-youngest player in the last 60 years to draw a penalty in a FIFA World Cup KO Stage game after England's Michael Owen in the 1998 Rd of 16 vs Argentina (18y-198d).

2/7

Of the seven teenagers to start a World Cup semifinal in tournament history, two started for Spain against France - Yamal and Pau Cubarsí.

Information from ESPN's Global Research Team contributed to this report.