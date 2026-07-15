World Cup Daily live: Argentina fans take over Atlanta; Spain celebrates reaching final

Open Extended Reactions

We finally have our first finalist for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Spain's 2-0 win over France in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday. Now, we'll find out who will join them.

In one of international soccer's greatest rivalries, England take on reigning world champions Argentina in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Will the Three Lions reach their first World Cup final since 1966, or will Argentina advance to a second straight final as they continue their quest to defend their title?

Enjoy all the features, news, video analysis and color from around the competition.