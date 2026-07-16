CBA impasse a symptom of an A-League that is lacking direction

Open Extended Reactions

"The CBA negotiation process has been exhausted."

That's what Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) chief executive Beau Busch wrote in a communique to A-League players last week, informing them that an "overwhelming majority" of them voted against the latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) proposal put forth by league administrators, the Australian Professional Leagues (APL).

The letter, reported by AAP, seemingly shuts the door on efforts to secure a one-year, stopgap CBA that would have replaced the five-year agreement that expired on June 30, leaving the A-League Men and A-League Women facing the prospect -- one that looks increasingly likely -- of entering the 2026-27 season without an overarching labour agreement.

It's the latest salvo in a labour dispute that has been simmering and, at times, threatened to bubble over for well over a year. More broadly, the latest breakdown in talks appears to be yet another symptom of what is now an almost exhaustively documented phenomenon in which the A-League finds itself trapped in a vicious cycle, wherein it brings all hands to bear to tackle the latest crisis that has befallen it, before then treading water until the next existential threat comes along.

- Lewis: Australia doesn't need another strategy, it needs a sledgehammer

- Lynch: Football Australia has to ask tough questions after World Cup exit

- 'A huge disaster': Inside Football Australia's smoke-and-mirrors AGM

While there remains talk of growth and the game's strengths, it feels these goals are consistently overshadowed by the dilemma that befalls the competition.

And with fatigue over this cycle, combined with a collapse in belief in the league's governance model by players -- seemingly at the root of the current labour showdown -- it feels as though it's all being brought somewhat to a head.

In the immediate term, it remains unlikely that the start of a new campaign will be disrupted by potential strike action, or a lockout by owners. The A-League operated without a CBA for its first three years, for one thing, and players have several alternative avenues of disruption they can pursue before they hit the big red strike button -- recall some of the tactics rugby league players utilised during their dispute with the NRL just a few years ago. Players remain covered by Australian workplace law, too, guaranteeing them a requisite level of protection, while the contracts they've signed with clubs remain legally binding.

Owners, for their part, have commercial and broadcasting agreements to meet, and beyond maybe a couple of them, don't possess the same level of resourcing to lock players out, à la Major League Baseball owners in 2021-22 and, potentially, in the near future.

A labour dispute on the eve of a new season is never ideal, of course, and this one's timing is particularly unfortunate given it's also arriving just weeks after the Socceroos concluded a World Cup campaign that, though ending in disappointment, still set ratings records and helped capture imaginations. And while the futility of expecting everyone that gets caught up in the biennial excitement of men's and women's World Cups to get just as caught up in the domestic leagues should have been well-established by now, the 10% of previously disinterested people that could have been induced to stick around will be far less likely to do so if the build-up to a new A-League season is dominated by talk of potential strike action, legalese, and players and the competition at loggerheads with each other.

"We have been negotiating in good faith with the PFA for the past eight months to agree a new CBA to ensure the sustainable growth of the A-Leagues for our clubs and players, and are looking to continue to do so," APL chief executive Steve Rosich said in a statement. "We have had collaborative discussions through to Wednesday, and we have sought an explanation on the PFA's position, before further engagement."

Another week brings another crisis for the A-Leagues, this time in the form a labour dispute between the players and the APL. Steve Christo - Corbis

Rosich's words about growth are apt, as they harken to the crux of the fallout between the A-League and its players. The statement put out by the executive is painting a picture of a league that is somewhat perplexed at the sudden turn of events -- "sought an explanation" -- and there remains hope from those in the organisation that some form of agreement can be reached before a Sydney Derby starts the new men's season on Oct. 16. The league had softened its demand for a hard cap and instead proposed a $100,000 increase to the men's $2.6m cap, accompanied by a paring back of marquee contracts to just one per club and what is understood by ESPN to be a pruning of other exemptions. The APL also proposed a $135,000 increase to the women's cap, raising the minimum wage to $35,000 per season, increasing the length of player contracts from 35 to 38 weeks, and creating two marquee slots for women's sides.

Players, however, rejected these terms. They feel they haven't seen growth since clubs took control of the league, and don't see any growth coming.

"The players are not satisfied with the trajectory of the A-Leagues," Busch said in a statement. "The previous five-year CBA has not protected the game from damaging decisions, declining crowds, and an accelerating talent drain.

"The players were asked to accept significant concessions without being given confidence that their reform objective would be achieved. The leagues' challenges are likely to become greater in the next 12 months. Therefore, it is better to pursue change through other means now."

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

Seven months on from the release of its "Ready for Takeoff" document looking at the A-League Women, the PFA sees the women's competition as barely keeping within touching distance of its domestic rivals -- players on tier four contracts in the AFLW will earn $72,373 by 2027, while the NRLW minimum wage will hit $50,600 that same year -- let alone achieving full professionalism, while viewing caps on spending and contracts as limiting scope for clubs with the means and desire to invest in their clubs.

While there is agreement between the APL and PFA about transfer fees being central to future viability, there would appear to be a fundamental disagreement on the process behind it: the union of the view that an austerity-driven, "misguided talent-farm strategy" for the men's is sacrificing other sources of revenue, such as broadcast, sponsorship, and matchday, by driving prime-aged and veteran talent to overseas or even the NPL, reducing the quality of the league and, in turn, driving down potential transfer fees by limiting youth's exposure to high-quality opposition. The same goes for the women, with a lack of investment, most recently called out by Matildas' captain Sam Kerr, exacerbating an exodus of players overseas.

Further, once champions of the cap as a tool of financial stability and security, growing numbers of players increasingly see it being used simply as a tool to limit their earning power, one that does little to encourage investment and growth, while also doing little to help clubs, such as Western United, for example, remain solvent.

It's difficult to not conclude that the breakdown in CBA negotiations is less about horse-trading and more about cutting to the fundamentals of what the league is, what it wants to be, and how it will get there.

Five years on from the league securing independence, the promised land of milk and honey hasn't eventuated. Strategic errors and austerity have set the table, and then reality, as it always does, has enforced its will on proceedings.

Patience has worn thin, goodwill exhausted, and cynicism is rampant.

Questions of whether the league is structured in a manner that will allow it to be sustainable and deliver a quality product -- that's good football, as a reminder -- are being brought to the fore.

And while these centre, right now, on a labour dispute, they represent an interrogation of the fundamentals of not just the past five years but of the two decades of the league's existence, and beyond that still.