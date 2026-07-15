World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as England face Argentina with final against Spain at stake

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Spain breezed past favourites France to reach the World Cup final for the first time since winning the tournament in 2010, and you can catch up on the news and action right here, with ESPN.

England take on defending champions Argentina tonight, as the Three Lions hope to end a painful 60-year wait to have another shot at World Cup glory.

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After a somewhat underwhelming run to the World Cup semifinals, Spain went up a gear to upstage tournament favourites France with an exceptional performance in Dallas.

The European champions took the lead through Mikel Oyarzabal from the spot, after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal in the area, setting the tone for what would be a night to forget for Didier Deschamps' side.

Spain grew stronger and maintained the upper hand, with Fabián Ruiz and Rodri controlling proceedings in the middle of the park.

Pedro Porro doubled La Roja's lead following a deft link-up with Dani Olmo to guide home at the near post, leaving France with a mountain to climb.

Spain were able to comfortably stifle France's attacking firepower, with Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise failing to pose any danger, as a third successive World Cup final slipped from their reach.

England will aim to set up a repeat of the Euro 2024 final and avenge their sour defeat but first they must get past an Argentina side looking to reach back-to-back finals and defend their crown.

The Three Lions will hope that Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham's hot form continues to stop Lionel Messi and Co.