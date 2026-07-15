Transfer rumors, news: USMNT striker Balogun on Juventus shortlist

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AS Monaco and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun is on the radar of Juventus, while Arsenal could include striker Viktor Gyökeres as part of a player-exchange offer to sign Atletico Madrid forward Julián Álvarez. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

USMNT striker Folarin Balogun could be on the move this summer. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

- Juventus are considering a move for AS Monaco and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun, Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Bianconeri are reported to see the 25-year-old as a potential alternative to Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, as they look to land a player that can impact the game with runs in behind the defensive line. An offer worth in the region of €50 million would be required to land Balogun, who has recently been linked with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.

- Arsenal could include striker Viktor Gyökeres as part of a player-exchange offer to sign Atletico Madrid forward Julián Álvarez, TalkSPORT reports. The LaLiga club are reported to hold interest in the 28-year-old Gyökeres, but a move could be difficult as the Gunners are yet to step up their pursuit of Álvarez, who has identified Barcelona as his preferred destination and whose transfer would cost upwards of €150 million. Gyökeres scored 14 goals in 36 Premier League matches last season, but he could be among the players replaced by manager Mikel Arteta this summer. Meanwhile, Juventus, RB Leipzig and a few Saudi Pro League clubs are tracking Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, TEAMtalk reports, while Leandro Trossard has agreed a €20 million deal to join Besiktas.

- Barcelona are keeping tabs on the situation of Tottenham Hotspur captain and defender Cristian Romero, says Fabrizio Romano. The 28-year-old's representatives are reported to have informed Spurs of his desire to move on from the club this summer to go in search of a new challenge, and the Blaugrana, despite currently prioritizing a move for a forward, are in the race for his signature. The Argentina international has also been followed closely by Serie A club Internazionale.

- Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui has been added to the shortlist of new AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim, Calciomercato reports. Amorim signed Mazraoui when he was in charge at Old Trafford and now the Rossoneri are preparing to begin talks over a move for the 28-year-old, who has been lined up as a replacement for Aston Villa-linked Pervis Estupiñán. Any deal for Mazraoui is expected to hinge on whether he pushes for a switch to San Siro, with the Premier League club not keen on letting him go.

- Barcelona are exploring moves for Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani and free-agent Dusan Vlahovic, according to Sport. Asllani, 23, remains an option admired by the Blaugrana hierarchy and he has a release clause in his contract that can be activated for €29 million. Vlahovic, 26, is available for free after his contract at Juventus expired, but the LaLiga club are reported to have been unimpressed by his salary demands and he could sign a three-year contract with Besiktas instead.

Done deals

- Manchester United have announced the signing of midfielder Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. Tielemans, who spent three years at Villa Park, was a key part of the team which won the Europa League last season but has made the move to Old Trafford after sources told ESPN that United triggered the £35 million release clause in his contract. Read

- London City Lionesses have announced the signing of former OL Lyonnes striker Kadidiatou Diani, 31, for around £500,000 on a three-year-contract. Read

ESPN sources

- Marseille forward Mason Greenwood is nearing a four-year deal deal with Fenerbahçe after Atlético Madrid dropped their pursuit of the former Manchester United player -- saying he was unreachable. Last week, sources told ESPN that Greenwood had been weighing his options between the two offers but Greenwood did not make contact with Atlético for two days. Read

play 0:58 How Aston Villa hijacked Newcastle's move for Johan Manzambi

Other rumors

- Manchester United are discussing a potential approach for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, but his current preference is to stay at the Bernabéu. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Al Nassr and Al Hilal are among the clubs looking at Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado. (Sport)

- Sporting CP aren't currently considering a deal for Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji despite reports. (A Bola)

- Crystal Palace are interested in Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard. (Daily Mail)

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- Paris FC are interested in a €30 million move for Juventus and Canada international striker Jonathan David. (Tuttosport)

- AC Milan are leading the race for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus. (TEAMtalk)

- Real Sociedad and Real Betis are interested in Southampton forward Leo Scienza, who has previously been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. (AS)

- Ajax remain hopeful of signing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. (Mike Verweij)

- Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz is open to a switch to Everton. (Football Insider)

- AS Roma are lining up a move to sign West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek is keen to leave the club amid interest from Celtic. (Football Insider)

- Juventus are set to refocus their attention on a move for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after struggling to reach an agreement with Aston Villa for Emiliano Martinez. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Columbus Crew are closing in on securing a loan deal for Sao Paulo striker Tapia. (Globo)