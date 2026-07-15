Spain's Lamine Yamal issues World Cup final warning: 'New York we're coming for you'

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Lamine Yamal is looking forward to taking New York by storm after helping Spain reach the World Cup final with a 2-0 win against France.

The Barcelona star -- who turned 19 on Monday -- earned a first-half penalty that teammate Mikel Oyarzabal converted before Pedro Porro added a second after the break.

Yamal, referencing the song 'NUEVAYoL' by Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, wrote on Instagram: "Nuevayol [New York] we're coming for you".

Spain reached their first World Cup final in 16 years. Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire

The decisive game will be played on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with Spain playing the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Argentina and England.

Euro 2024 champions Spain remain unbeaten in the tournament and have won all their games but one -- a goalless draw with Cape Verde in their Group H opener.

Barcelona winger Dani Olmo, who assisted Porro in Spain's second goal against France in Tuesday's game in Arlington, Texas, said he never doubted his team's strength.

"It was written," Olmo said as Spain players celebrated in the locker room. "We started [our World Cup journey] in Atlanta and we end up in New York. We're close... let's go for it!"

France were considered favourites to reach their third straight World Cup final having won all six games, scoring 16 goals, but Spain got the better of Les Bleus.

"None of us in the dressing room have realised yet what we're achieving," Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón said. "It will sink in as the days go by."

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La Roja are back in a World Cup final, their first since 2010 when they lifted the country's only World Cup trophy in South Africa.

Oyarzabal, who captains LaLiga side Real Sociedad, joined Spain greats David Villa and Emiliano Butragueño in scoring five goals in a single World Cup.

"Hopefully we can put the icing on the cake in five days' time," Oyarzabal said. "We've earned the right to dream, to have the title in our sights.

"If I get the chance to help out [in the final] without scoring a goal, I'll be just as happy."