World Cup 2026 closing ceremony and half-time show: Who's performing? Who's singing national anthem? Start time, how to watch in UK

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The 2026 World Cup final will feature two live performances -- before the match kicks off, and at half-time.

The MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host the big match on Sunday July 19 as well as featuring some of the world's biggest artists.

"Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament," Heimo Schirgi, FIFA Chief Operating Officer, said.

Who will sing the U.S. national anthem at the World Cup final?

Jennifer Hudson will perform the U.S. national anthem at the World Cup final. Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson will sing a special rendition of the United States national anthem, 'The Star-Spangled Banner', before the final kicks off.

She recently sang "God Bless America" at the MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

Hudson rose to fame over two decades ago on the 'American Idol' reality show and has since become a hugely successful singer, actress and producer.

Who is performing at the closing ceremony of the World Cup final?

Tom Cruise is perhaps a surprising addition to the roster of World Cup closing ceremony performers. JB Lacroix/WireImage

The closing ceremony will start at 6.30 p.m. BST which is 90 minutes before the final kicks off and will "celebrate the 48 teams' unforgettable journey across the three host countries and 16 host cities throughout the tournament," according to FIFA.

Tom Cruise -- the Hollywood superstar best known for 'Mission Impossible' is set for a 'special appearance,' FIFA confirmed.

iShowSpeed -- the streamer with legions of followers will be a part of the closing ceremony.

Robbie Williams -- the superstar singer released the first-ever FIFA anthem, called 'Desire,' a year ago. He became the first FIFA Music Ambassador.

Nicole Scherzinger -- the Pussycat Dolls singer performed 'Desire' with Williams at the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Washington DC last year.

Laura Pausini -- the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, one of the most acclaimed artists from Italy, is set to join Williams and Scherzinger. Pausini revealed that she will perform the Spanish part of 'Desire,' the FIFA anthem which she and Williams dueted.

"After performing it together for the first time in New York last year, we will return to that stage for another unforgettable moment celebrating the power of music, football, and the emotions that unite people," Pausini said via social media.

"I'm proud that an Italian voice is part of this global celebration. I can't wait to share this special moment with football fans around the world."

How to watch the closing ceremony of World Cup final in UK?

The World Cup final will be broadcast in the UK by both BBC and ITV. Neither broadcaster has yet clarified how they will cover the closing ceremony, 90 minutes before the game begins.

Who is performing at the half-time show of the World Cup final?

Legendary American songstress Madonna will be performing in the half-time show at the World Cup final. She recently released her highly-anticipated 'Confessions II' album. James Devaney/GC Images

Chris Martin from Coldplay will curate the half-time show which has five co-headliners:

Justin Bieber -- the Canadian superstar is a high-profile feature at half-time, his first time on stage since stealing the show at Coachella.

Madonna -- the legendary American singer released the song 'Read My Lips' with Feid, which features on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album.

Shakira -- the Colombian performed at the opening ceremony. Her song 'Dai Dai' with Burna Boy is the FIFA World Cup Official Song.

Gustavo Dudamel -- the Music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic is a part of the action.

BTS -- the South Korean boyband will be a popular part of the half-time show.

How to watch half-time show of World Cup final in UK?

The World Cup final will be broadcast in the UK by both BBC and ITV.

ITV confirmed to the Press Association it will show the performance in full as well as match analysis during the final on Sunday at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

PA understands the BBC will announce plans for Sunday's broadcast in due course.

The Press Association contributed to this report.