Predicting setlists for World Cup final closing ceremony and half-time show

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The World Cup final on Sunday will not just be a massive match that crowns the champion, but also make history with FIFA's first-ever half-time show.

Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber will headline the spectacle, while Robbie Williams is set to play at the closing ceremony.

And while FIFA have confirmed the performers, the song selection itself will remain under wraps.

Here are our predictions for what fans could hear before kick-off and at half-time.

Closing ceremony

The closing ceremony, will which start 90 minutes before Sunday's final, "will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football," according to a statement.

Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger and Robbie Williams will sing at the closing ceremony, with Jennifer Hudson to sing the Star-Spangled Banner, the national anthem of the U.S.

Tom Cruise and streamer iShowSpeed are among the confirmed guests. And with an hour and a half to fill, it should be combination of visual art, dance and music.

Song selection for this segment may look like this.

1. Let Me Entertain You (Robbie Williams)

Robbie Williams is set to perform at the closing ceremony. Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for amfAR

Fast, theatrical, instantly recognisable -- this 1997 classic could open the show.

2. Don't Cha (Nicole Scherzinger)

Arguably the biggest song by Pussycat Dolls with an iconic chorus, though don't be surprised if there's a medley with "Buttons" after the chorus.

3. Desire (Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini)

Released last year as an official FIFA anthem, this song is effectively a lock. Pausini, one of Italy's biggest pop stars, will join Williams on stage.

4. The Star-Spangled Banner (Jennifer Hudson)

The national anthem of the United States, performed before kickoff.

Half-time show

Shakira and Burna Boy performed "Dai Dai" at the opening ceremony before Mexico vs. South Africa. Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

This is where things get a little harder to predict.

How much actual performance time there will be is difficult to say, and remains at the mercy of stage techs and roadies. The FIFA website says the broadcast is set for 11 minutes.

Nonetheless, we know that the show will be co-headlined by Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber and BTS, under the direction of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The setlist might look something like this.

1. Hips Don't Lie (Shakira)

One of the defining pop songs of the 21st century, this remains Shakira's signature hit and an instantly recognisable stadium anthem, making it a natural choice to launch the first World Cup half-time show.

2. Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) (Shakira)

Perhaps a snippet or 30-second chorus of this one. Although it was written for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Waka Waka has become so closely associated with football that it would be no surprise to see Shakira revisit it, even if only briefly.

3. Hooligan (BTS)

BTS have been announced as co-headliners. Photo by KIM Min-Hee / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

K-pop giants BTS made their return to the stage in 2026 for a world tour which marked the end of a six-year hiatus, largely due to military service undertaken by their members in South Korea.

Hooligan is a hip-hop driven track from their comeback album, Arirang, and the band may use their slot to promote some new material on the world stage. This song is in both English and Korean.

4. Dynamite (BTS)

Arguably their biggest song and a U.S. No. 1, a chorus or snippet of this song is likely as an English-language crowd-pleaser for their national audience.

5. Sorry (Justin Bieber)

It would be surprising if Bieber was added to the bill just to sing with the ensemble, and this diamond-certified single is a fixture of the Canadian's solo tours.

6. Vogue (Madonna)

Madonna is set to perform at the half-time show on Sunday. Photo by Santiago Felipe/GC Images

A massive hit and one that lends itself to choreography and fashion, which suits a half-time show down to the ground. Perhaps a minute of this one.

7. Music (Madonna)

The Queen of Pop can't settle for one song. This chorus makes a clear claim: "Music makes the people come together," which again lends itself to occasion FIFA are looking to create. Again, a short snippet here, perhaps.

8. Last Last (Burna Boy)

A quick run of the opening chorus and verse from Burna Boy could be on the cards before the grand finale.

9. Dai Dai (All performers, PS22 Chorus, Gustavo Dudamel, Coldplay)

The likeliest finale is a performance of Dai Dai, bringing Shakira and Burna Boy back together for the tournament's official song -- performed at the opening ceremony by the pair.

Gustavo Dudamel, Venezuelan conductor of the New York Philharmonic, has been confirmed to appear, as has the PS22 Chorus, an award-winning ensemble of fifth-graders from New York.

Coldplay have been quietly attached to the end of the bill, but it seems unlikely that Martin would want to take over and close the show with something of his own, such as Viva la Vida.

Instead, they could join Dudamel, the choir and the rest of the cast for a larger ensemble version of Dai Dai, giving the show a suitably FIFA-branded finish.