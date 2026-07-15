Mason Greenwood signs with Fenerbahçe from Marseille

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Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood on Wednesday signed for Fenerbahçe to join his third club in three years.

Fenerbahçe said in a statement late Tuesday they will pay Marseille €39 million ($44.5m) and gave the 24-year-old Greenwood a four-year contract.

"It was a no-brainer when they [were] interested in me," said Greenwood, who had been pursued by Atlético Madrid, in a video message posted by his new club. "It's the biggest club in Turkey and I can't wait to get started."

Mason Greenwood scored 23 goals across all competitions for Marseille this past season. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP via Getty Images

Atlético Madrid dropped their pursuit of Greenwood on Monday -- saying he was unreachable, sources told ESPN.

The sources said Greenwood did not make contact for two days after Atleti's initial offer, which the Colchoneros took as disrespect and a lack of desire for the player to join them.

Atlético's offer was higher than Fenerbahçe's (€45m or $51.3m in total) but the personal financial conditions were not as good for the player, sources said.

Fenerbahçe have not won the Turkish league since 2014, while fierce city rival Galatasaray have captured seven titles in that time including the last four.

As runners-up last season, Fenerbahçe start their Champions League campaign next week in the second qualifying round, hosting Gornik Zabrze in the first leg.

Greenwood spent two years at Marseille after a season on loan in Spain with Getafe since being frozen out at Manchester United where he had been a top prospect.

Manchester United suspended Greenwood in 2022 after he was implicated in assaulting a young woman after images and videos were posted online. He was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior before the case was dropped.

The former England international returned to form in his first season at Marseille who finished runner-up in Ligue 1.

His 21 league goals in that 2024-25 season was joint best with Ousmane Dembélé of champion Paris Saint-Germain.

Greenwood played one game for England in 2020, though then-coach Gareth Southgate and current coach Thomas Tuchel later said he was not in their selection thoughts.

Though he would be eligible under FIFA rules to play for Jamaica, the soccer body has not processed any request by Greenwood to make that change.

Information from ESPN's Julien Laurens and The Associated Press was used in this report.