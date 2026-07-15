England vs. Argentina LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as rivals battle for place in the final

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After a thrilling win over Norway, England look to take another step to ending their 60 years of hurt as they face Lionel Messi's Argentina for a place in the World Cup final, and you can follow it live with ESPN.

The winner of Wednesday's titanic clash in Atlanta will face Spain in Sunday's final.

- England vs. Argentina: Everything you need to know

- Ogden: Why England vs. Argentina is World Cup's best, angriest, most chaotic rivalry

It's been a gruelling World Cup campaign for both semifinalists, with Thomas Tuchel's team coming through a gruelling match in Mexico City before being pushed to their limits against Norway in the quarterfinal.

England's progress has been largely thanks to the goals scored by Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham - the duo have scored all but one of England's tally in North America.

Argentina, meanwhile, cruised through the group stage but have found things more difficult in the knockouts, where they have come close to being knocked out by Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland.

Messi's heroics have been a large part of Argentina's progress through the World Cup and he remains the tournament's joint top scorer with eight goals, two ahead of England captain Harry Kane.

The Three Lions have developed a rivalry with Argentina over the years as a series of controversial incidents and off- pitch political tensions have added to the sense of theatre each time they meet.

However, a succession of unfavourable draws have conspired to keep the two teams apart since they last faced off in the World Cup in 1998 when David Beckham was shown a controversial red card as England were knocked out.