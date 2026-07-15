Nottingham Forest set to sign Xaver Schlager after contract ends at RB Leipzig - sources

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Nottingham Forest are set to complete the signing of Austria international Xaver Schlager, sources have told ESPN.

Schlager joins as a free agent after his contract with RB Leipzig expired at the end of June, with the news first reported by The Athletic.

The 28-year-old will sign on a two-year deal with the option of a third year.

The signing comes as a coup for Forest -- Schlager was Leipzig's vice-captain and the German club were keen to keep him.

Xaver Schlager joins up with Forest after returning from the World Cup with Austria. Photo by Scott Gould/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

He started all four of Austria's matches at the 2026 World Cup, as they departed the tournament in the round of 32 with defeat to Spain.

Schlager has 55 caps for Austria and has experience playing for Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsburg and Leipzig.

He becomes Oliver Glasner's first signing as Forest boss since starting at the City Ground earlier this month.

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