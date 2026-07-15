Morgan Rogers set to start for England in Argentina semifinal showdown - sources

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Morgan Rogers is set to start for England in Wednesday's World Cup semifinal against Argentina, sources have told ESPN.

The Aston Villa midfielder has only started one other game at the tournament -- England's final Group L match against Panama -- but is expected to be given the nod in a surprise call by head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Rogers is set to start on the right wing with sources indicating Bukayo Saka will drop to the bench.

The 23-year-old was singled out for praise after his impressive cameo in England's quarterfinal over Norway in Miami.

Morgan Rogers has only started one other game for England at this World Cup so far. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Rogers came on just before extra time as Jude Bellingham scored twice to earn a 2-1 win and Tuchel said:

"When we brought on Morgan Rogers because we needed Reece James as a defender, we put Elliott [Anderson] back on the six and played with Morgan Rogers on the eight and defensively as a double six.

"Morgan at times did not play the role that he wants and he can play. He is one of my key players and I am so, so happy for his performance today because he made a big, big step forward.

"From all our substitutes but from Morgan especially in a new position, this was absolutely top."

Tuchel is also expected to shuffle his defence having not named the same back four in consecutive matches at this World Cup.