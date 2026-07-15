Open Extended Reactions

A Tottenham Hotspur player will be a World Cup winner. no matter who emerges victorious in the final.

Spurs have a representative in all three of the teams left in the competition and will be welcoming back a World Cup winner whoever makes it over the line -- whether that is Spain, England or Argentina.

Spurs right-back Pedro Porro -- who scored an excellent goal against France in Tuesday's semifinal -- plays for Spain, while Djed Spence -- who can operate as a left-back or a right-back -- plays for England.

Spurs will have a World Cup winner in their ranks at the end of this tournament, regardless of which country wins. Kaz Photography/Getty Images

Sebastian Widmann - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

And in Cristian Romero and Marcos Senesi, Spurs boast two Argentinian centre-backs.

Romero has also scored at this World Cup, against Egypt in the thrilling 3-2 win for Argentina that came in the round-of-16.

Spence will face off against Romero and potentially Senesi, if he comes on a substitute, in Wednesday's semifinal

It will mark the third time in a row that a Spurs player has won the World Cup. Romero won it in 2022 with Argentina, when Lionel Messi famously listed the trophy for the first time and La Albiceleste won it for the third time in their history.

- France 0-2 Spain: Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro fire La Roja into 2026 World Cup final

- Sandro Tonali completes record-transfer to Tottenham from Newcastle United

- Spain's win vs. France ends incredible World Cup final streak

In the 2018 edition, Hugo Lloris -- who was then the Tottenham goalkeeper -- captained France to World Cup victory.

Whatever happens in the final, Spurs will against boast a World Cup winner in their ranks for the next season.