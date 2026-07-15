Player ratings: Lionel Messi gets 9/10 as Argentina beat England to reach World Cup final

Why Spain are favourites to beat Argentina in the World Cup final (1:09)

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Argentina defeated England 2-1 at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday to secure qualification to the World Cup final.

A physical opening 45 minutes saw both teams struggle to create chances, with 11 fouls committed in the opening 24 minutes, and a combined expected goals total (xG) of just 0.08 by the end of the half.

The match came to life after the restart when Argentina created the first big chance of the game through Julián Álvarez, but it was England who took the lead when Anthony Gordon swiftly got ahead of his marker at the back post to finish from a Morgan Rogers cross.

The Three Lions looked to drop back into a more defensive set-up from that point, which invited pressure from Argentina, and after a warning shot from Alexis Mac Allister's header that hit the post, Enzo Fernández levelled the scoring with a strike from outside of the box.

As England continued with a back-five, Lionel Messi kept on picking them off with crosses into the box, none more exquisite than the one that was guided perfectly onto the head of Lautaro Martínez to take the lead.

Argentina go on to face Spain in the final at MetLife Stadium in New York on Sunday.

ENGLAND

play 1:23 Leboeuf: Tuchel is responsible for England semifinal loss

Positives

England were good value for their lead and were performing well in midfield before the system change.

Negatives

Once going ahead, England cut the source to their attack and insisted on containing from the 72nd minute.

Manager rating (out of 10)

Thomas Tuchel 4 - Tuchel's initial gameplan saw England marginally the better side, but he will take responsibility for this defeat after switching to a back-five when bringing Ezri Konsa on for winger Anthony Gordon in the 72nd minute.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK Jordan Pickford 6 - England's goalkeeper was called into action early in the second half with a strong save against Alvarez, and then made another big stop with a quick reaction save against the header from Nico González. He saw Argentina's equalizer late, and then Martinez's header was too close to him to stop.

DF Djed Spence 6 - The 25-year-old was positive on the left-flank in the first half but struggled in the second, conceding possession for Argentina's first chance in the 74th minute, before not closing down Messi for the cross for the second goal. He did look to have been hurt, but more could be expected in a World Cup semifinal.

DF Marc Guéhi 4 - Guéhi made a couple of interventions, but overall not enough, and didn't dominate the aerial battle as would be expected against players he was taller than.

DF John Stones 4 - Stones denied a big chance in the 65th minute with an important header, but it wasn't good enough from either England centre-back, who both struggled much more in the back five than they had in previous matches.

DF Reece James 5 - Won fouls in the first half, tried to get England moving forward, but wasn't able to produce enough equality.

MF Elliot Anderson 7 - The Manchester City midfielder was involved in the endless battles that took place in midfield, where he won several duels, and played the key pass into the channel when England won the ball back from a counter-press and scored their opener.

MF Declan Rice 6 - The 27-year-old grew into the game as it went on, particularly when England went ahead. It was a surprise to see him replaced in the 82nd minute, though he has recently had some fitness concerns after a recent stomach bug.

LW Anthony Gordon 8 - The Barcelona winger got England ahead when ghosting past Nahuel Molina, timing his run perfectly to meet the cross from Rogers. Replaced for Konsa in the 72nd minute as England looked to see the game out.

CAM Jude Bellingham 4 - Bellingham was ineffective in the attacking third outside of an encouraging run that won a free-kick in the 31st minute. A key error saw him late closing down Enzo Fernandez on the edge of the box from an Argentina corner - a costly loss of concentration if the Chelsea midfielder was his assignment.

RW Morgan Rogers 7 - Brought into the squad after previously impressing off the bench, Rogers repaid the faith shown in him with a golden assist for the opener, crossing the ball after winning it back from applying pressure to the defender.

ST Harry Kane 5 - England's captain was isolated and was unable to work any notable strike at goal. Spent too much time defending after the 72nd minute, in a situation during which more space would have opened up for the Three Lions to attack while having the lead.

Substitutes (players introduced after second half of extra-time = no rating)

DF Ezri Konsa (Gordon, 72') 5 - Konsa was introduced for Gordon in the 72nd minute, which was the start of England's downfall.

DF Nico O'Reilly (James, 82') N/R - O'Reilly added energy for England late on, making an instant impact with a block on Rodrigo De Paul's strike, and then forcing Argentina to reset their attack with pressure.

DF Dan Burn (Rice, 82') N/R - Similar circumstances to when he was brought on against Mexico saw Dan Burn brought on to contain Argentina, but England found themselves level three minutes later, and then behind two minutes into injury time.

LW Marcus Rashford (Spence, 90+6') - Three remaining minutes of stoppage time was all Marcus Rashford had to try and restore parity.

ST Ivan Toney (Stones, 90+6') - Brought on to provide an option for England's final attacks.

ARGENTINA

play 1:09 Buenos Aires reacts as Argentina book their place in the World Cup final

Positives

Tactically exceptional after going behind and took full control of the game.

Negatives

Struggled to create chances in the first half, and eventually went a goal behind.

Manager rating (out of 10)

Lionel Scaloni -- 10 As substitutions and tactical changes go, Lionel Scaloni produced aces from his deck against Thomas Tuchel, making the adjustments after going 1-0 down to consistently pick off England's defence and create multiple chances on the way to the win.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK Emiliano Martínez 6 - A straightforward first half for Martinez saw him palm away James' free-kick, which was the only effort on target from either side in that period. Beaten by Anthony Gordon's effort, but not much to do after that.

DF Nicolás Tagliafico 6 - Tagliafico picked his moments to go forward, but sometimes struggled in the battle against Morgan Rogers. Fared better when Argentina went a goal behind.

DF Lisandro Martínez 6 - The Manchester United defender made an important clearance in the first half on a touch from Anthony Gordon, but was booked for stopping a counter-attack. Aggressively pressed spaces to restrict Harry Kane's space.

DF Cristian Romero 6 - Romero was booked after stopping a counter attack and set the tone by getting tight to England attackers.

DF Nahuel Molina 3 - A careless challenge saw Molina give away a dangerous free-kick in the 35th minute. Struggled to transition the ball forward at times, and then fell asleep to allow Anthony Gordon to beat him at the backpost for the first goal.

MF Enzo Fernandez 8 - When Argentina needed a moment of magic, Fernandez stepped up and produced an excellent shot from outside of the box, placed with power and out of Pickford's reach, just after he had won the corner with a shot from 40 yards out.

MF Alexis Mac Allister 7 - Amid a chaotic midfield battle, Alexis Mac Allister was a calm presence, conducting the play, and picking his moments to make surging runs into the box. Headed a cross from Rodrigo De Paul against the post after the hydration break, and then struck the post again with a shot.

MF Leandro Paredes 5 - The anchor in Argentina's midfield, Paredes was aggressive in the challenge, and looked to quickly close down Jude Bellingham. Somehow avoided being booked in the first half.

MF Giuliano Simeone 5 - Simeone led Argentina's press, making five fouls in the first half alone, but was replaced by Rodrigo De Paul after Argentina went a goal behind.

FW Julián Álvarez 6 - Alvarez orchestrated Argentina's first big chance of the game after dispossessing Djed Spence, but his effort was saved at the near post by Jordan Pickford. Tried to keep hold of the ball and bring others into play.

FW Lionel Messi 9 - Messi fared better when he dropped deeper outside England's block to get on the ball, drifting past multiple players in space, but it was only when his side went 1-0 down that he began to conduct the game. As ever, Messi was Argentina's brightest spark, and at 39 years old, he is still making a significant impact on the biggest stage. His cross in the 92nd minute, one of several, the most decisive, perfectly guided over the traffic to meet the head of Martinez for the winning goal.

Substitutes (players introduced after second half of extra-time = no rating)

Nico Gonzalez (Paredes, 64') 6 - Gonzalez timed his runs well into England's box to provide an aerial threat for crosses from out wide.

Rodrigo De Paul (Simeone, 72') 6 - De Paul almost made an instant impact with an accurate cross that met the header from Alexis Mac Allister which smashed against the post.

Nicolás Otamendi (Martinez, 72') 6 - Brought on in the 72nd minute, but had little to do with England sitting deep and defending.

Gonzalo Montiel (Molina, 72') 6 - The 29-year-old stretched the play to create space for Argentina's more technical players, who were regularly on point with their delivery.

Lautaro Martinez (Tagliafico, 81') N/R - Martinez looked psyched up during the national anthems, and he made the difference in injury time when heading home the winner from Lionel Messi's cross.