Fans can pay $80 to attend pre-World Cup final news conference

Why Spain will be 'huge favorites' no matter their final opponents (0:58)

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FIFA is to stage the World Cup final news conference in front of paying fans with supporters having to pay in excess of $80 (£60) to watch the coaches and players from the two finalists, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, talk about Sunday's game in New Jersey.

News conferences ahead of major football finals including the World Cup and Champions League are traditionally held the day before the game -- matchday -1 -- solely in front of media and broadcasters.

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But FIFA is allowing a limited number of spectators into the event at Javits Center in New York City, on Friday -- matchday -2 -- and dispensing with the usual preview news conference the day before the game.

The news conference is being staged by FIFA's commercial partner Fanatics within its four-day Fanatics Fest event that will also allow fans to pay for autographs and photographs with sporting celebrities.

Fans will be able to pay to attend the pre-World Cup final news conference. Hu Xingyu/Xinhua via Getty Images

A four-day family pass is being sold $857.04 (£633.24) while a one-day adult pass for the Friday news conference is available for $81.54 (£60.25).

Sources told ESPN that coaches and players from the competing teams will attend the event, but fans will only be able to observe and not ask questions of the participants.

In an advertisement for the event, Fanatics said: "Fans will have the rare opportunity to see both finalists take the stage just days before the World Cup final, hearing directly from players and team representatives as they prepare for sport's biggest match.

"Special guests: Gianni Infantino and more coming soon."

European champions Spain will face the winners of Wednesday's England-Argentina semifinal in the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.