England vs. Argentina player ratings as Three Lions lose dramatic World Cup semifinal

McManaman: England only have themselves to blame for Argentina comeback (1:19)

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England suffered more World Cup heartbreak after Argentina came from behind to seal their place in the final.

Anthony Gordon put England ahead soon after the break with a clinical finish and as Argentina's desperation grew, England retreated. Enzo Fernández brought the reigning champions level in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martínez completed the comeback in injury time.

Here's how England players fared on the night their World Cup campaign came to an end.

Manager rating (out of 10)

Thomas Tuchel, 6 -- His tinkering to the lineup bore fruit, with Morgan Rogers setting up England's goal and Reece James and Djed Spence also impressing at the back. Went defensive too quickly after Gordon's opener and the retreat allowed Argentina a way back in. It meant that England didn't have the tools to push forward after being pegged back.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK Jordan Pickford, 7 -- Showed incredible reaction time to get low and save from a Nico González header. Made a couple of strong saves during the Argentina onslaught but couldn't have done anything for the goals.

RB Reece James, 7 -- Picked up where he left off against Norway. Composed on the ball and didn't let Julián Álvarez impose himself on the game. Shuffled to wing-back for the closing stages and coped equally well.

CB John Stones, 6 -- Used every ounce of his experience during the second half rearguard but let Martinez get in between him and Konsa for Argentina's second.

CB Marc Guéhi, 6 -- A calm presence in the backline and key in England's buildup. Defended bravely in the second half.

LB Djed Spence, 7 -- Played with no fear and was a constant thorn down the right. His tackle on Giuliano Simeone was one of the best of the World Cup, but was better going forward than defensively. Rodrigo De Paul and Nahuel Molina had his number in the closing stages, and were pinging balls into the box with ease.

CM Declan Rice, 5 -- Not quite the Rice of old and clearly not fully fit. Set piece delivery was below par and seemed to tire out quickly in the second half.

CM Elliot Anderson, 7 -- Combative presence and was never more than a few metres away from Lionel Messi. Used his physicality and passing to get England out of sticky situations.

Elliot Anderson battles for the ball with Lionel Messi Getty

RW Morgan Rogers, 6 -- Showed why he'd been picked with his assist for Gordon's opener. Struck up a good relationship with James down the right wing. Decision making was lacking on occasion.

CM Jude Bellingham, 5 -- A quiet evening for England's talisman. Provided little in terms of creative output and was outflanked and outmuscled by Argentina's midfield.

LW Anthony Gordon, 8 -- Finished clinically for the opener. Relentless in his pressing and regularly found space between the lines. He has grown into the tournament, and this was undoubtedly his best performance.

ST Harry Kane, 6 -- Second successive game where he struggled to impose himself. Hardly had a sniff of goal with zero shots on target.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

Anthony Gordon gave England the lead in Atlanta. Getty

CB Ezri Konsa, N/A -- Came on as England shifted to back five and let Martinez get ahead of him for Argentina's second goal.

LB Nico O'Reilly, N/A -- A surprise exclusion and was thrown on during a difficult period to stem the onslaught down the right wing. Better players have struggled to cope with Messi.

CB Dan Burn, N/A -- England's king of the rearguard was ineffecctive this time around.