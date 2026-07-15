Argentina stun England with late rally to reach World Cup final

Pain in London as Martínez gives Argentina the lead vs. England (0:38)

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ATLANTA -- Argentina sealed a dramatic semifinal fightback against England at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with two goals in the final five minutes to clinch a 2-1 win and book a World Cup final clash with Spain on Sunday.

The reigning world champions, who won their third title in Qatar four years ago, looked set to be eliminated with England leading well into the dying stages following a second-half goal from Anthony Gordon.

But Enzo Fernández levelled the scores with a stunning shot from 20 yards in the 85th minute before Lionel Messi's cross to the far post was met by substitute Lautaro Martínez, who headed the winning goal into the net from close range in the second minute of stoppage time.

England's failure to hold onto their lead means the 1966 world champions' wait for a second World Cup final appearance goes on.

Enzo Fernández celebrates scoring in Argentina's win over England. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

With their grip on the World Cup loosening, Argentina dominated as they poured forward in search of an equalizer.

Lionel Scaloni's side were frustrated by poor finishing and the heroics of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford who made two crucial saves to keep the Three Lions ahead.

Pickford's first save was a world-class effort to keep out Nico Gonzalez in the 69th minute after after the Argentina midfielder had connected with Messi's pinpoint cross.

And Everton number one Pickford was the hero again seven minutes later when saved from Alexis Mac Allister, moments after the Liverpool player had struck the post with another effort.

But he could do nothing as Argentina made their pressure pay in the closing minutes.