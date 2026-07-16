FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Messi 33-25 Mbappé, Messi 10-4 Pelé, Messi 99-71 Maradona

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals concluded with a blockbuster thriller, as Argentina scored two late goals to complete a comeback 2-1 win over England, with Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez finding the net, via assists from Lionel Messi.

The defending champions thus set up a World Cup final clash against Spain on July 19.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on July 15:

England 1 - 2 Argentina

1

The World Cup final on July 19 will be the first-ever final between the reigning champions of Europe (EURO) and South America (Copa América).

1

Argentina have a 6-2-6 (W-D-L) vs Spain in all competitions, having won the lone competitive match in the group stage of the 1966 World Cup (2-1).

1

Argentina are the first team to have multiple second-half stoppage time game-winning goals in a single World Cup.

2

Argentina will aim to join Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) as the only nations to win back-to-back World Cup titles.

1 and 2

With Argentina ranked No.1 and Spain No. 2 in the pre-tournament FIFA rankings, this will be the first FIFA World Cup match to feature the top 2 ranked teams since they were introduced in 1992.

7

Argentina reached their seventh FIFA World Cup final and for the first time in consecutive World Cups since 1986-90. They are now level with Brazil for the second-most FIFA World Cup final appearances (only Germany have more with 8).

13

Argentina have scored two or more goals in 13 consecutive FIFA World Cup matches, the longest streak all-time (Uruguay is second with 11 straight from 1930-54).

Lionel Messi was held aloft by teammates after Argentina's win over England. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

12

Lionel Messi won 12 duels against England, his most in a World Cup match since 2014 (when he was 27); his most in a World Cup match without extra-time since 2010 (when he was 23).

11

Messi has scored or assisted in 11 straight FIFA World Cup games dating back to 2022, extending the longest such streak on record (last 60 years).

10

Messi has 10 FIFA World Cup knockout stage assists; six more than any other player on record (last 60 years). Pelé and Antoine Griezmann are the next highest with four.

9

Messi completed nine dribbles against England, the most of any player in a single game of the 2026 World Cup.

8 and 4

Messi is tied for most goals in this World Cup (eight with Kylian Mbappé) and is tied second in assists with four (one behind leader Michael Olise with five). In the last World Cup, Messi was one goal shy of sharing the lead for assists and goals. Thomas Müller (5 G, 3 A) in 2010 is the last player to lead or be tied for most goals and assists in a single World Cup.

8/13

Messi has reached the final in eight out of thirteen major tournaments he has been part of with Argentina (61.5%).

4

Messi is the fourth player with multiple assists in a FIFA World Cup semifinal over the last 60 years.

33

Messi has 33 goal contributions in 33 career World Cup games (21 goals, 12 assists). The next highest in World Cup history is Kylian Mbappe with 25 goal contributions.

99

Messi is already the leader in chances created in the last 60 years of the FIFA World Cup, but with his next one he will have created 100 chances. Diego Maradona is second on the list with 71.

25

Messi has created 25 chances this World Cup. The most chances created in a single World Cup in the last 60 years is 31, by the Netherlands' Johan Cruyff in 1974 and Portugal's António Simões in 1966. The most chances created by a fellow Argentine in a single World Cup in the last 60 years is 30 (Diego Maradona in 1986).

8.35 km

Messi covered a distance of 8.35 km against England, the most he's done in a match that did not go to 120 minutes in this World Cup.

39y 21d

Messi became the oldest outfield player ever to play in the World Cup semifinals (39 years and 21 days today), and the third oldest player ever behind Peter Shilton in 1990 (40y and 289d) and Dino Zoff in 1982 (40y and 130d).

3

Should Messi feature in the World Cup final on Sunday, he will join Cafu as the only player to have appeared in three World Cup finals.

0.86

Messi generated 0.86 expected assists - more than the entire England team combined.

2

Enzo Fernández became the first Argentina player that Messi assisted twice in the World Cup. Previously, all of Messi's assists had been to ten different players.

EFE/EPA/Will Oliver

1

Messi's assist to Lautaro Martinez was the first time he had done so to the Inter Milan striker in a World Cup, but it was also his 10th assist to Lautaro in all competitions - the most of any Argentine teammate Messi's ever had.

1

Lautaro Martínez is the first Argentine with multiple World Cup goals as a substitute in the same tournament.

4

With Lautaro's goal, there have now been four game-winning stoppage-time goals in this World Cup KO stage by substitutes (regulation matches only). That's more such goals than all the other previous World Cups combined (3). (Subs were implemented in 1970).

5

Argentina ended a run of five games without a win over England in all competitions. This was their first win against England since the 1986 World Cup Quarterfinals.

3/4

England have been eliminated in three of four all-time World Cup semifinals appearances. The only time they advanced was in 1966, when they won the title at home.

5

England's five shots were their fewest in a World Cup match in the last 60 years.

12%

From Anthony Gordon's goal in the 55th minute to Lautaro Martínez's goal in the 90+2nd minute, England had 12% possession to Argentina's 88%. The only team with a lower percentage of possession in that same time frame in a game in the 2026 World Cup was Qatar in the 6-0 loss when they were down to 9 players (11%).

121

Harry Kane became England's record outfield appearance maker tonight, with his 121st cap taking him ahead of Wayne Rooney (120). Only goalkeeper Peter Shilton (125) has played more times for the Three Lions.

Information from ESPN's Global Research Team contributed to this report.