          Mahomes, Brady lead reaction to Argentina-England World Cup comeback

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          Incredible scenes in Buenos Aires as Martinez gives Argentina the lead (0:38)

          • ESPN staffJul 15, 2026, 09:23 PM

          Argentina are back in the World Cup final following a comeback that stunned social media and beyond.

          The defending World Cup champions faced a 1-0 deficit late in their semifinal game against England Wednesday. Argentina equalized in the 86th minute following a strike from midfielder Enzo Fernández. Seven minutes later, Lautaro Martínez headed home a goal in additional time to put Argentina ahead for good and win 2-1.

          Argentina needed a comeback against Egypt in the round of 16 to advance, and pulled off another Wednesday in remarkable fashion. Only four other teams have had multiple comeback wins in the same World Cup knockout stage.

          Argentina will now face Spain in the World Cup final Sunday, looking to become the first back-to-back champions since Brazil (1958 and 1962).

          Their stunning semifinal win prompted reaction across the sports world on social media, led by two legendary NFL quarterbacks.

          Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes topped reactions to Messi's victory. The Kansas City Chiefs signal caller referred to Messi as the GOAT, while Brady kept his response simple. New York Knicks guard Josh Hart took it a step further, saying Messi is better than his longtime rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.