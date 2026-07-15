Mahomes, Brady lead reaction to Argentina-England World Cup comeback

Incredible scenes in Buenos Aires as Martinez gives Argentina the lead (0:38)

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Argentina are back in the World Cup final following a comeback that stunned social media and beyond.

The defending World Cup champions faced a 1-0 deficit late in their semifinal game against England Wednesday. Argentina equalized in the 86th minute following a strike from midfielder Enzo Fernández. Seven minutes later, Lautaro Martínez headed home a goal in additional time to put Argentina ahead for good and win 2-1.

Argentina needed a comeback against Egypt in the round of 16 to advance, and pulled off another Wednesday in remarkable fashion. Only four other teams have had multiple comeback wins in the same World Cup knockout stage.

Argentina will now face Spain in the World Cup final Sunday, looking to become the first back-to-back champions since Brazil (1958 and 1962).

Their stunning semifinal win prompted reaction across the sports world on social media, led by two legendary NFL quarterbacks.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes topped reactions to Messi's victory. The Kansas City Chiefs signal caller referred to Messi as the GOAT, while Brady kept his response simple. New York Knicks guard Josh Hart took it a step further, saying Messi is better than his longtime rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Oh my god 🤯 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 15, 2026

🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 15, 2026

🐐🐐🐐 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 15, 2026

Messi is inevitable — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 15, 2026

Messi > Ronaldo — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 15, 2026

Argentina = Knicks — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 15, 2026

Argentina is unreal — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) July 15, 2026

WOWWWWWWW — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 15, 2026

Messi with the RIGHT! This game is 🔥 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 15, 2026

Messi 2 crazy assist wow — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) July 15, 2026

Increíble lo de estos pibes! Realmente notable! Hermoso!

Otra vez a la final del mundo!! 🥰🥰 — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) July 15, 2026