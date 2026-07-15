England 1-2 Argentina: Fernandez, Martinez score late goals as reigning champions reach World Cup final

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Argentina came from behind once again to book their spot in their second consecutive World Cup final after beating England 2-1 in Atlanta.

The Three Lions put themselves into the lead early in the second half through Anthony Gordon after Morgan Rogers' brilliant ball into the box.

But almost immediately after that, Argentina responded with incredible spirit and determination, just as they did against Cape Verde and Egypt.

Enzo Fernández, who had had two long range efforts go over the bar previously, saw one dip perfectly past Jordan Pickford, after he had made a set of magnificent saves.

And then in stoppage time, after both sides had made several changes, Lautaro Martínez scored a close range header to send Argentina into pandemonium and break England hearts once again.

They will now face Spain in the World Cup final in New Jersey on Sunday.

Team Line-ups

England:

Jordan Pickford

Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence

Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson

Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon

Harry Kane

Argentina

Emiliano Martinez

Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico

Leandro Paredes Gianluca Simeone, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez

Lionel Messi