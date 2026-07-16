World Cup final: Argentina vs. Spain - What you need to know, predictions, odds

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We're down to the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as there are now just two teams still harboring dreams of becoming world champions.

We've seen 46 teams -- including co-hosts Canada, Mexico and the United States, as well traditional powerhouses Brazil and Germany -- fall by the wayside over the past month.

Now only reigning world champions Argentina and reigning European champions Spain still have their eyes on victory in the final in New Jersey on Sunday.

- Grading every team eliminated from the World Cup

- Golden Boot tracker: Who will score most goals at the World Cup?

- Where has Infantino been? FIFA president's epic World Cup tour

But how did we get here? Who are the players who have stood out the most? And what are the moments that we'll never forget?

ESPN's Mark Ogden brings you up to date with answers to all of those questions, Sam Tighe looks at where the final will be won and lost, a selection of our writers who have been reporting on the tournament give us their predictions on the winner, and we'll bring you the latest betting odds via DK Sports.

Spain vs. Argentina (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET | East Rutherford, New Jersey)

SPAIN

How they got here: The European champions have flown under the radar at this tournament after opening up with a shocking 0-0 draw against Cape Verde. But despite that inauspicious start, Spain have quietly gone about their business and conceded their first -- and only -- goal of the tournament in the 2-1 quarterfinal win against Belgium. Any doubts over La Roja's ability to go the distance were emphatically blown away with a 2-0 semifinal win against France in Dallas. Luis de la Fuente's team went into that game as underdogs because of France's impressive run to the last four, but Spain defeated Les Bleus with a dominant performance that showcased the very best of the Euro 2024 winners.

Star player: Mikel Oyarzabal is the unheralded striker who always delivers for Spain, and the Real Sociedad forward has done it again at this World Cup, where he has scored five goals in the team's run to the final. Oyarzabal scored the winning goal in Spain's Euro 2024 final win against England in Berlin and, with three goals in the knockout stages of this World Cup, he has helped take his team to the final. The 29-year-old has spent his entire career with Sociedad and lacks the star quality of many of his teammates, but Spain wouldn't be playing on Sunday without his goals.

Best moment: Pedro Porro's goal in the 2-0 win against France made the game safe, but it was the manner of the goal which stood out. The Tottenham Hotspur defender is not one of Spain's attacking players, but he took his goal with such calmness and authority -- it highlighted that this is a team that can hurt an opponent from all areas of the pitch.

play 2:42 Why were Argentina able to come back vs. England?

ARGENTINA

How they got here: On paper, Argentina have had an easy route to the World Cup final having avoided an opponent in the top 15 of the FIFA world rankings until facing England -- ranked fourth -- in the semifinals. But while their path has looked straightforward, it has been anything but with Cape Verde taking the world champions to extra-time before losing 3-2 in the round of 32 and Egypt claiming an "injustice" after VAR decisions contributed to their 3-2 defeat in the round of 16. Switzerland looked set to take Argentina all the way to penalties -- or even beat them -- during a hard-fought quarterfinal that only turned following a red card for Swiss striker Breel Embolo. England were five minutes away from the World Cup final before Argentina turned the semifinal on its head with two late goals, but Lionel Scaloni's side have certainly played on the edge -- but they keep on winning.

Star player: Lionel Messi -- who else? The 39-year-old carried Argentina to glory at Qatar 2022, but it's incredible to think that until recently, there were doubts as to whether he would even play in this tournament. He has not only played, he has dominated, and he goes into the final tied with Kylian Mbappé on eight goals in the race for the Golden Boot. But while Messi is everything for Argentina, it is only fair to mention Lautaro Martínez and Enzo Fernández because both have delivered in big moments. Lautaro has three goals at this tournament and Enzo has netted twice -- both scored in the 2-1 win against England, so Messi knows he has a reliable support cast.

Best moment: Argentina and Messi have had plenty, but the moment that has made this World Cup for La Albiceleste is Lautaro's winning goal against England. The semifinal was such a tense, emotional encounter, so to win the game with a header from Messi's cross will be a highlight of Lautaro's career and a moment that will be remembered for a lifetime in Argentina. -- Ogden

Spain take on Argentina for a shot at history in the World Cup final Sunday. FIFA via Getty Images

Where will this game be won?

The original ethos of the World Cup was to bring together the globe's various different footballing styles and approaches, then pit them against each other to see who emerges victorious. In that sense, Spain vs. Argentina is a fitting finale to this year's edition; it's the ultimate battle between consummate control and frenetic frenzy.

Spain got the whole world talking with their remarkable dismantling of France in the semifinals, winning 2-0 thanks to a performance that held that vaunted attacking trio of Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembélé to almost nothing; Fabián Ruiz and especially Rodri delivered a masterclass in midfield that allowed for total domination.

France boss Didier Deschamps failed to match up tactically (and numerically) in midfield and it cost them. They also could not get a handle on Dani Olmo's one-touch playmaking, or Yamal's speed and directness on the flank.

Argentina will not make the same mistake. This is a team that floods the middle of the pitch with numbers in order to get players combining quickly with Messi, and an important part of their game is committing little fouls to break up their opponent's rhythm. Can Spain keep their nerve and stave that off?

That, truly, is the key question here, and it's not a case of doing it for 60 or 70 minutes and being fine -- it's a case of doing it for all 90. Because La Albiceleste's track record of launching late sieges in this tournament is stunning, as the defeated trail of Cabo Verde, Egypt, Switzerland and England will attest.

It is remarkable what Messi & Co. can conjure when their backs are against the wall with the clock ticking. This match will not end quietly. -- Tighe

play 0:54 Laurens: Half-time shows should be left to American sports

Predictions

Becherano: Argentina 2-1 Spain. It's hard to imagine Argentina not clawing their way to the trophy after the way they've played this tournament. The team have found scrappy ways to win, proving that you don't always need to play well to eliminate a rival. It won't be the prettiest game of football from either side, but Argentina may just have enough to become consecutive World Cup champions.

Carlisle: Spain 2-1 Argentina. Argentina's survival instincts are off the charts, but they haven't yet faced a technically superior team. That changes with the matchup against Spain, who will starve La Albiceleste of the ball much like they've done to other opponents, giving La Roja their second World Cup title.

Connelly: Spain 4-1 Argentina. With the way Argentina put together late-game charges, you either knock them all the way out ahead of time or you get knocked out in the 12th round. We'll say it's the former (though the latter wouldn't be surprising at this point).

Dawson: Spain 3-1 Argentina. Argentina's knockout games have been entertaining but chaotic. If Spain can find the same level of control as they did against France, they'll score first and be able to withstand Argentina's late push to close out the game.

Hamilton: Argentina 1-3 Spain: Spain won't make the same mistakes England did. They'll score one, and then go for another - just like they did against France. Argentina will have their moments but this is Spain's final. They know how to control big matches, how to nullify threats (Mbappe and Dembele) and their form is ridiculously good. Argentina have completed many Houdini-esque escapes, but this is one ask too many.

Olley: Spain 2-0 Argentina. Spain have peaked at the right time and have the mixture of togetherness and composure that can see off an Argentina side that are probably a little lucky to reach the final.

Ogden: Spain 3-1 Argentina. My predictions in the knockout stage have been woeful, so I need to redeem myself with the final and that's why I am tipping Spain. Argentina have Messi, they have the desire, they will probably have 90% of the fans in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but Spain are so good with the ball and so full of quality that I am tipping La Roja -- and if it descends into a scrap, they showed against France that they can get tough when they need to.

Lindop: Spain 2-1 Argentina. Both of these teams have recent experience of international glory, but ultimately I think Spain's superior quality will win out. Argentina have ridden their luck at times in this tournament, and I expect Spain's well-drilled possession game will prove too much for the reigning world champions.

Marcotti: Spain 2-1 Argentina. I write this in the full knowledge that Messi can subvert logic and football. However, if Spain keep the ball half as well as they did against France, it's going to be very hard for Argentina to create chances: they're another side that simply doesn't match up well with De la Fuente's crew.

Odds (via DK Sports, correct at time of publication)

Spain: +115

Argentina: +285

The two teams being level after 90 minutes is +200.