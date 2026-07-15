Royal family lead England tributes after World Cup semifinal exit: Three Lions 'will rise again'

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Messages of commiseration and support have poured in for the England team following their dramatic World Cup semifinal defeat to Argentina on Wednesday.

England took the lead in Atlanta against the reigning champions but late goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez meant their wait for a first World Cup final since 1966 goes on.

"Commiserations to Harry and the team. While you Three Lions may be licking your wounds today, you remain the pride of a nation and will rise again," the royal family said in a post on Instagram.

Prince William also posted: "Gutted. England, you gave it everything and we are all so proud of you.

"Thank you to everyone on and off the pitch, for an incredible tournament. The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all.

"The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high."

England suffered another semifinal defeat at the World Cup. Getty

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer shared the sentiments of the royal family, writing on X: "Gutted. Tonight wasn't the result we all hoped for, but this England team has given it their all.

"The passion and energy they've shown representing the badge has made us all proud."

Starmer had previously suggested he would declare a bank holiday if England won the World Cup.

The defeat meant the emotional "Wonderwall" singalongs that have marked each England victory will be consigned to the past, assuming they do not do one if they beat France in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

"Respect to the lads it's nobody's GOD given right to win the WC congratulations to Argentina best team won onwards n sideways LG x," Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher wrote on X.